European e-commerce furniture retailer implements the "HomeByMe Product Configurator" on its website for a smooth purchasing experience from start to finish

Shoppers in more than 10 countries can customize sofas, wardrobes and bathrooms on Sklum's website, and visualize preferences with real-time pricing updates

Interactive, dynamic, intuitive solution replaces static product catalogs, accelerating the sales cycle and boosting customer satisfaction and retailer brand image

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that its HomeByMe solutions are enabling the European online furniture and décor retailer Sklum to offer engaging 3D shopping experiences that transform how consumers interact with products, and help them make confident purchase decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027088439/en/

Image courtesy of Sklum

Sklum has launched the "HomeByMe Product Configurator" on its website, providing customers with a robust, easy-to-use solution that brings the showroom to their screens. Shoppers can customize their dream sofas, wardrobes and bathrooms directly on the site, seeking ideas and inspiration from a wide range of options in terms of colors, fabrics, materials and sizes, and matching features to their individual preferences.

Instead of a flat shopping experience that relies on static, pre-configured photos, consumers can explore different options dynamically and interactively, and visualize them in a realistic 3D rendering before making decisions and placing the configured product in their shopping cart. At every step of the way, every product variant and configuration option made in the HomeByMe Product Configurator provides the corresponding price in real time, for complete transparency from the moment a customer launches the configurator until they make the purchase. Sklum's configured products can then be delivered to more than 10 countries.

"Using a 3D web product configurator is attractive for consumers, and the lifelike 3D rendering enables us to better highlight the quality of our products. HomeByMe provides capabilities to generate interactivity and visibility while showcasing ready-to-purchase products. That helps us accelerate our e-commerce business by increasing our conversion rates and our average basket size, setting us apart in a competitive industry," said Oana Matei, Chief Marketing Officer, Sklum.

Home décor purchases can represent major investments for consumers in terms of price point and aesthetics. Making confident choices from a myriad of retail options requires research, effort and time. In light of this, a recent survey in Europe found that 95% of households intend to use configurators to help guide them in their choices and view projects.

Spain-based Sklum, with a strong presence in the e-commerce furniture market across Europe, wanted to differentiate the shopping experience and inspire smooth purchasing decisions from start to finish. In a first phase, Sklum is offering the HomeByMe Product Configurator for sofas, wardrobes and bathrooms. Next, it will extend these capabilities to products for every room in the house.

"HomeByMe breaks down the limits of static images and catalogs online to enable retailers to increase their digital footprint. By making HomeByMe available on its website, Sklum offers multiple, modular configuration possibilities so that shoppers can find exactly what they want. Sklum can nurture consumer loyalty, accelerate the sales cycle and boost its brand image," said Annabel Chaussat, CEO, 3DVIA, Dassault Systèmes.

