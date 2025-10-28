Ascom Holding AG: Ascom, Dräger, and B. Braun Launch Silent ICU Solution, a Milestone in Patient-Centric Critical Care

Baar, Switzerland, 28 October 2025

Ascom, in partnership with Dräger and B. Braun, announces the launch of the Silent ICU solution, introduced at the ESICM LIVES 2025 Congress in Munich. This is a major milestone in critical care innovation and marks a new era in healing environment, patient safety, and workflow efficiency for intensive care units (ICUs). The Silent ICU solution is based on full delegation of alarms from the medical devices to the distributed alarm system. The Silent ICU solution is part of the SASICU (Smart and Silent ICU) research program, supported by the Innovative Health Initiative (IHI) under the European Union's Horizon Europe program.



Transforming the ICU Experience

The Silent ICU solution seamlessly integrates advanced medical devices and alarm management systems from leading manufacturers and helps provide a more patient-centric and efficient healthcare environment. The Silent ICU innovation addresses the critical challenge of excessive noise and disturbances, which increase patient stress, negatively impact patient recovery, prolong hospital stays and increase long-term cognitive impairment resulting from delirium syndrome. In addition, the solution addresses the caregivers' alarm fatigue. By muting medical device alarms and routing them from bedside devices to central dashboards and caregivers' mobile devices, the system significantly lowers noise in patient rooms, creating a quieter ICU environment.

7"Silencing medical devices at the bedside creates a quieter, more healing-focused environment for patients. Audible and visual alarms are intelligently routed to the Ascom dashboard and sent as actionable alerts to the smartphones of the relevant clinical staff - including the purpose-built Ascom Myco 4, as well as standard mobile devices. Through the Ascom system, caregivers gain a clear and timely understanding of each situation. This empowers them to respond precisely and safely, wherever they are within the care setting," explains Sabri Romdhani, Senior Channels & Alliances Manager at Ascom.

Key Benefits

For Patients: Enables single-patient rooms with closed doors in intensive care, promoting restful sleep and reducing the risk of delirium. Studies with leading university hospitals in Europe are demonstrating the solution's impact on reducing alarm fatigue and improving patient outcomes. Enabling a single room is also a way to prevent infection risk.

Enables single-patient rooms with closed doors in intensive care, promoting restful sleep and reducing the risk of delirium. Studies with leading university hospitals in Europe are demonstrating the solution's impact on reducing alarm fatigue and improving patient outcomes. Enabling a single room is also a way to prevent infection risk. For Clinical Staff: Alarm filtering and intelligent distribution reduce non-actionable alerts, helping caregivers focus on what matters most. The solution supports mobile workflows, allowing staff to receive actionable alarms wherever they are, improving response times, and reducing stress.

Alarm filtering and intelligent distribution reduce non-actionable alerts, helping caregivers focus on what matters most. The solution supports mobile workflows, allowing staff to receive actionable alarms wherever they are, improving response times, and reducing stress. For Hospital Management: The open ecosystem approach enables hospitals to consolidate data from diverse sources, supporting smarter clinical decisions and future-ready acute care environments. Optimized workflows, increased patient safety, and enhanced staff satisfaction contribute to improved clinical outcomes and operational efficiency. The scalable solution beyond the ICU supports phased adoption, integrating both legacy and new devices.



A Collaborative Approach

The Silent ICU is the result of a close collaboration between Ascom, Dräger, and B. Braun. The group of companies is creating this innovation while deploying ISO/IEEE 11073 SDC standard for secure, interoperable, and vendor-neutral device connectivity.

"Overcoming capacity bottlenecks in patient care while improving care outcomes can only be achieved through innovative digitization measures. Ascom is proud of the collaboration with Dräger and BBraun, since we can significantly improve both staff shortages and patient care. The Silent ICU is a great example for bringing data to life to provide better outcomes for patients and caregivers", says Michael Reitermann, Ascom CEO ad interim.





Note: The solution mentioned in this press release will not initially be available in all countries. For more information on the rollout plan, please visit the respective country website or contact the local Ascom sales organization.

Attachment