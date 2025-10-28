

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AI.PA, AIQUY), the French industrial and medical gases company, reported group revenue of 6.599 billion euros for the third quarter of 2025. On a comparable basis, this reflects a year-over-year growth of 1.9% compared to the third quarter of 2024, continuing the positive momentum seen in the first half of the year. The company attributed this growth to the resilience of its diversified business portfolio despite a challenging global environment.



However, published revenue declined by 2.4%, primarily due to an unfavorable currency impact of -4.2%. The energy impact remained neutral at -0.1%, and there was no significant scope effect during the quarter.



Air Liquide confirmed its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth at constant exchange rates in 2025. The Group also maintains its ambition to 21 increase its operating margin by +460 basis points cumulated over five years to end-2026.



