WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Ninth Capital Distribution Update

DJ SWEF: Ninth Capital Distribution Update 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Ninth Capital Distribution Update 
28-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company" or "SEREF") 
 
Ninth Capital Distribution Update 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that, in connection with the previous ninth capital 
distribution announcements, the Company has compulsorily redeemed as at the close of business on 27 October 2025 on a 
pro rata basis 25,938,989 SEREF shares at a price of GBP0.9638 per share. 
 
Fractions of shares produced by the applicable redemption ratios have not been redeemed and therefore the number of 
shares redeemed in respect of each shareholder has been rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. 
 
Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in 
uncertificated form) or by cheque/BACS (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 29 October 2025. Any 
certificates currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated 
shareholders by 29 October 2025. 
 
Following the redemption, the Company has 54,215,697 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights is 
54,215,697. The new ISIN, GG00BW5S7K10, in respect of the remaining shares which have not been redeemed has been 
enabled and is available for transactions from 8.00 a.m. on 28 October 2025. 

For further information, please contact: 

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 

Duke Le Prevost 
 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
 
E: starwood@apexgroup.com 

Notes:  
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company.  
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com 

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of  
Starwood Capital Group. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BW5S7K10 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  406359 
EQS News ID:  2219270 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2219270&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
