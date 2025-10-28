

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American PLC (AAL.L, AAUKY.PK, AAM.SW, NGLB.DE, AGL.JO), a British miner, on Tuesday reported a rise in copper production for the third quarter.



For the three-month period to September 30, copper production stood at 184 kt, higher than 181 kt in the same period last year. This reflects a strong plant performance coupled with higher grades at both Quellaveco and Los Bronces.



Iron ore output was 14.3 million tons, down 9% from last year. This is mainly due to the expected lower production from MinasRio as a result of the planned pipeline inspection in August.



Manganese ore production surged to 973 kt from the prior year's 406 kt, reflecting more normalized production levels following the temporary suspension caused by a tropical cyclone in 2024.



The production of rough diamonds improved to 7.7 million carats from last year's 5.6 million carats. This is due to higher production from Jwaneng in Botswana. Nickel output also rose to 10.1 kt from 9.9 kt in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects copper output of 690 kt to 750 kt. Diamond production is projected to be in the range of 20 million carats to 23 million carats.



Anglo American now anticipates annual iron ore production to be in the range of 58 kt to 62 kt, higher than its prior guidance of 57 kt to 61 kt.



