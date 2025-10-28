Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.: Duck Creek Technologies Showcases Intelligent Core Platform at the Insurance Innovators Summit

Duck Creek Managing Director, EMEA Elodie Hilderal will speak on the panel: "Insuring the uninsurable: where does the solution lie?"

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek Technologies , the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, will gather with global insurance leaders, partners, and innovators at the Insurance Innovators Summit (IISummit25) in London, 4-5th November 2025 to showcase its intelligent, modern core platform, built to empower insurers with agility, intelligence, and operational excellence.

Elodie Hilderal, managing director, EMEA, will join the panel discussion titled "Insuring the uninsurable: where does the solution lie?"

"Duck Creek is committed to helping insurers thrive in a digital-first world," said?Hilderal. "Our platform is designed not just to support today's operations, but to anticipate tomorrow's challenges - whether that's scaling AI, unlocking data, or modernising core systems."

Join the Industry-Shaping Panel Discussion:

Elodie Hilderal will join the panel titled "Insuring the uninsurable: where does the solution lie?" on 4 November at 12:30 p.m. on Stage 3 at the Business Design Centre. Other panelists include:

Amy Ing, Underwriter, Portfolio Solutions for Tokio Marine Kiln;

Tom Dickson, President, Innovation Strategies for OakRe; and

Neil Kempston, Head of Incubation Underwriting for Beazley.

The discussion will explore key issues such as climate-related uninsurability, the role of parametric insurance, the growth of alternative risk transfer, and more.

Anchored by three strategic pillars: Beyond the Core,?Data Without Barriers, and an?AI-Ready Foundation, Duck Creek will demonstrate how its modern, cloud-native platform is redefining what it means to be a technology partner for the insurance industry of tomorrow.

What's New

Attendees will experience Duck Creek's platform firsthand at?stand #27, where product experts will offer live demonstrations and in-depth discussions on the company's efficiency-driving innovations:

Unlock the Full Potential of Your Data with cloud-native management, unified governance, real-time analytics, and seamless integration with Snowflake and Power BI.

with cloud-native management, unified governance, real-time analytics, and seamless integration with Snowflake and Power BI. Modernize and Scale Without Disruption with a modular, low-code ecosystem, continuous delivery, automated upgrades, and enterprise-grade security.

with a modular, low-code ecosystem, continuous delivery, automated upgrades, and enterprise-grade security. Make Smarter Decisions, Faster with an AI and machine learning platform purpose-built for insurance-powered by secure, connected data and human-in-the-loop governance backed by award-winning innovation.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalise on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations.

