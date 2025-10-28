HANZA AB: HANZA interim report July-September 2025

HANZA AB is today publishing its interim report for the third quarter of 2025. The company is in its most expansive phase to date, with the LYNX program aimed at the defense industry and the acquisition of BMK Group in Germany. The acquisition makes HANZA Europe's largest listed contract manufacturer, with pro forma sales of approximately SEK 10 billion. The report also shows strong order intake, improved profitability, and positive cash flow.

Third quarter 2025

Net sales increased by 27% to SEK 1,404 million (1,107).

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, sales increased by 2%.

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, sales increased by 2%. Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 96 million (74), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 6.9% (6.7). Operating profit amounted to SEK 124 million (82), corresponding to an operating margin of 8.8% (7.4).

For comparable units, the adjusted operating margin amounted to 8.0% (6.7).

For comparable units, the adjusted operating margin amounted to 8.0% (6.7). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.24 (0.77).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.69 (0.90).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.69 (0.90). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 61 million (114).

Nine-month period 2025

Net sales increased by 19% to SEK 4,246 million (3,581).

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, sales changed by 1%.

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, sales changed by 1%. Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 299 million (211), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 7.1% (5.9). Operating profit amounted to SEK 316 million (199), corresponding to an operating margin of 7.5% (5.6).

For comparable units, the adjusted operating margin amounted to 7.7% (5.9).

For comparable units, the adjusted operating margin amounted to 7.7% (5.9). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 3.46 (2.02).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 3.73 (1.83).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 3.73 (1.83). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 292 million (280).



CEO Erik Stenfors comments on the report:



"With the acquisition of BMK, we are completing our three-year strategy 'HANZA 2025' and establishing ourselves as Europe's largest listed contract manufacturer. During this period, we have developed five well-balanced manufacturing clusters and created a stable SEK 10 billion company, far exceeding our original target. At the same time, the LYNX program strengthens our position in Europe's defense industry, a sector with rapidly growing demand."

"It is gratifying to see how profitability continues to improve sequentially. For comparable units, the operating margin increased to 8.0 percent in the third quarter, and we estimate that we will reach our target of 8 percent for the full year. Order intake is very good, and organic growth is expected to increase from the fourth quarter onwards."

Contacts

Erik Stenfors, CEO

+46 70 950 80 70

erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO

+46 707 94 98 78

lars.akerblom@hanza.com

About Us

HANZA offers contract manufacturing through regional manufacturing clusters - geographically concentrated production units with various manufacturing technologies. By combining multiple technologies such as mechanics, electronics, cable harnesses, and final assembly, complexity and costs are reduced while quality and delivery reliability are improved. The Group has approximately 3,500 employees and annual revenues of around SEK 6.5 billion. HANZA is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and operates in 8 countries.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com

