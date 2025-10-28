Nyfosa AB: Nyfosa acquires one property in Finland for MSEK 150 and divests one property in Sweden for MSEK 297

In October, Nyfosa signed an agreement to acquire a big-box property in Kuopio with a contracted annual rental income of MSEK 16. The property will be taken into possession after completion, which is planned for September 2026. During the same period, Nyfosa has divested a property in Västerås with a contracted annual rental income of MSEK 25.

"The transactions contribute to optimizing Nyfosa's property portfolio. Through the acquisition, we strengthen our existing presence in Kuopio with a property under construction that will have a positive impact on the portfolio's average yield and lease term. In Västerås, we are divesting a property with high resource needs at a price above the most recently reported book value, thereby freeing up capacity for the rest of the portfolio.", comments Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO of Nyfosa.

Acquisition

The acquired property Teollisuuskatu 6 is located in a big-box area in Kuopio. The property comprises a leasable area of 8,306 sqm and is fully leased. The average lease term is 8.1 years from completion which is planned for September 2026.

Divestment

The divested big-box property, Bladbaggen 1 in Västerås has a leasable area of 23,744 sqm. The property has an economic occupancy rate of 91%.

The selling price, prior to deduction for deferred tax, exceeded the most recent reported book value by MSEK 7 and will generate a positive effect on earnings of MSEK 26 to be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025. The property will be vacated in December 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)70 772 58 26

E-mail: cjh@nyfosa.se

About Nyfosa

Nyfosa is a transaction-intensive property company that creates value by building sustainable cash flows and constantly evaluating new business opportunities. With our opportunistic strategy, we invest in properties in different geographies and categories. We are currently active on the Swedish and Finnish markets with a focus on commercial properties in high-growth municipalities. We manage and develop our properties in close collaboration with tenants and the surrounding community, with the perspective that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. As of September 30, 2025, Nyfosa's property value amounted to SEK 40 billion. Nyfosa's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap since 2018. Read more at www.nyfosa.se.