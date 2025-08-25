Nyfosa AB: Nyfosa appoints new COO and Head of Transactions

Nyfosa has appointed Kristian Pamp as COO starting in November 2025. In parallel, Thomas Käll will transition to the role as Head of Transactions. Both will be part of Nyfosa's management team.

As COO, Kristian Pamp will be responsible for and further develop Nyfosa's property management operations. He holds a MSc in Engineering from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and has a background in commercial property management. Most recently, Kristian served as Head of Property Management at Stenvalvet. Kristian has previously held roles as Regional Manager at Stendörren and Head of Efficient Property Management at Castellum.

Thomas Käll holds a MSc in Business and Economics from Linköping University and has a longstanding experience in the real estate sector and in real estate transactions. Since 2021, he has served as Project Manager Transactions at Nyfosa and brings prior experience from Nordanö, Genesta, and EY.

"I am pleased to welcome Kristian Pamp and Thomas Käll to Nyfosa's management team. Kristian brings extensive expertise from change and development processes in commercial property management and will lead our efforts to further strengthen the company's property management operations. Together with Thomas, who brings a deep understanding of both the market and our operations as he now assumes the role of Head of Transactions, they strengthen Nyfosa's ability to identify and seize new business opportunities, contributing to long-term value creation for the shareholders.", comments Carl-Johan Hugner.

For more information, please contact:

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)70 772 58 26

E-mail: cjh@nyfosa.se

About Nyfosa

Nyfosa is a transaction-intensive real estate company that creates value by building sustainable cash flows and constantly evaluating new business opportunities. With our opportunistic strategy, we invest in properties in different geographies and categories. We are currently active on the Swedish, Finnish and Norwegian markets with a focus on commercial properties in high-growth regions. We manage and develop our properties in close collaboration with tenants and the surrounding community, with the perspective that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. As of June 30, 2025, Nyfosa's property value amounted to SEK 39 billion. Nyfosa's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap since 2018. Read more at www.nyfosa.se.