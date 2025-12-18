Nyfosa AB: Nyfosa acquires properties for MSEK 240 and divests properties for MSEK 275

During the fourth quarter, Nyfosa completed eight separate transactions acquiring five properties with total annual contractual rental income of MSEK 20 and divested four properties with total annual contractual rental income amounting to MSEK 26. The divestments generate a positive effect on earnings of MSEK 13.

"With these transactions, we continue to optimize Nyfosa's property portfolio through continuous portfolio rotation. Overall, the transactions are expected to contribute positively to the company's net operating income, while reducing future investment needs and portfolio complexity, which enables a more efficient property management.", comments Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO of Nyfosa.

Acquisitions

The acquired properties have a total leasable area of 11,543 sqm. The average remaining lease term of the lease agreements in the acquired properties is 5.9 years and a total economic occupancy rate of 95%. Among the largest tenants are Handelsbanken, Ramirent and Forbrukertilsynet. The acquisitions in Karlstad and Karlskrona were completed in December, while the acquisitions in Porsgrunn, Skien and Kuopio are expected to be completed in January 2026.

Divestments

The divested properties have a total leasable area of 19,293 sqm, primarily consisting of retail, office, and industrial premises. The average remaining lease term for the lease agreements in the divested properties was 4.2 years and a total economic occupancy rate of 78%. The divestments in Huddinge, Karlstad, and Kouvola were completed in December, while the divestment in Horten is expected to be completed in January 2026.

The selling price, prior to deduction for deferred tax, exceeded the most recent reported book value by MSEK 13 and will generate a positive effect on earnings of approximately MSEK 13 to be recognized in the fourth quarter 2025.

Acquisitions Country Category Area, sqm Completion Karlstad Sjövinden 6 Sweden Industry 2,464 Dec 25 Karlskrona Skeppsbron 3 Sweden Offices 1,900 Dec 25 Porselensvegen 32, Porsgrunn Norway Offices 2,829 Jan 26 Dir. Smidths Gate 6, Skien Norway Offices 1,430 Jan 26 Majurikatu 11, Kuopio Finland Industry 2,920 Jan 26









Divestments Country Category Area, sqm Completion Huddinge Pentagonen Sweden Retail 12,087 Dec 25 Karlstad Mercurius 3 Sweden Retail 2,605 Nov 25 Langmyra 9, Horten Norway Offices 1,700 Jan 26 Kauppalankatu 37, Kouvola Finland Industry 2,901 Nov 25

About Nyfosa

Nyfosa is a transaction-intensive property company that creates value by building sustainable cash flows and constantly evaluating new business opportunities. With our opportunistic strategy, we invest in properties in different geographies and categories. We are currently active on the Swedish and Finnish markets with a focus on commercial properties in high-growth municipalities. We manage and develop our properties in close collaboration with tenants and the surrounding community, with the perspective that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. As of September 30, 2025, Nyfosa's property value amounted to SEK 40 billion. Nyfosa's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap since 2018. Read more at www.nyfosa.se.