Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Viscaria convenes an extraordinary general meeting regarding authorisation for announced rights issue

The Board of Directors of Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria ("Viscaria" or the "Company") issues a notice to an extraordinary general meeting on 19 November 2025. It is proposed that the general meeting resolves on an authorisation for the Board of Directors to carry out the rights issue (the "Rights Issue"), which was announced when the Company on 22 October 2025 announced a directed share issue of SEK 800 million (the "Directed Share Issue", and together with the Rights Issue the "Capital Raising"). The Rights Issue is planned to raise approximately SEK 700 million in issue proceeds in cash, in addition to which further proceeds will be raised in the form of set-off against loans from certain shareholders who intend to guarantee the Rights Issue. Based on intentions to subscribe expressed in connection with the Directed Share Issue, the Rights Issue is expected to be fully subscribed. The subscription price, volume, timetable and other terms and conditions for the Rights Issue will be determined in the Board of Directors' issue resolution.

On 22 October 2025, the Board of Directors of Viscaria resolved to issue 42,105,264 shares in the Directed Share Issue after a so-called book building procedure, at a subscription price of SEK 19.00 per share, which resulted in issue proceeds of approximately SEK 800 million before transaction costs. As previously communicated, Thomas von Koch (through company) and Jan Ståhlberg participated with a total of approximately SEK 200 million, which exceeded their respective ownership stakes in the Company. Moreover, a number of existing shareholders participated including the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, Santhe Dahl, SEB Stiftelsen, Skandia and funds managed by Swedbank Robur. The Company also received a number of new shareholders, including the Third Swedish National Pension Fund and Unionen.

The purpose of the Capital Raising, and thereby also of the planned Rights Issue, is to secure parts of the total financing for the reopening of the Viscaria mine. The issue proceeds will be used in approximately equal parts for (i) investments in building, construction and process equipment for the processing plant, (ii) various infrastructure investments, (iii) mine dewatering and mine rehabilitation, (iv) deposit for closure costs as well as (v) other minor investments and continuous operating costs.

As previously communicated, the Company was granted an environmental permit from the Land and Environment Court at Umeå District Court on 6 May 2024 and the permit gained legal force on 16 April 2025. The total capital need for the reopening of the Viscaria mine is estimated to amount to approximately SEK 6.7 billion, with the assumption that approximately 60 percent is to be financed with debt. Since the end of May 2020 and until 30 September 2025, approximately SEK 2.2 billion has been invested in the Company and the initial focus has been to secure and increase mineral resources and other mining activities, such as infrastructure investments, mine design and metallurgy, as well as investments in the environmental permit process. Total cash at the end of September 2025 amounted to approximately SEK 317 million.

Regarding the debt financing, the Company has, as previously communicated by way of press release on 14 October 2025, mandated a syndicate of the leading global financial institutions Société Générale and ING to arrange a structured project debt financing package of up to approximately SEK 3.9 billion (including a so-called cost overrun facility of approximately SEK 370 million). This loan mandate constitutes an important milestone in the project financing process for the reopening of the Viscaria mine.

Through the Directed Share Issue, the Company has attracted additional long-term, well-capitalised institutional shareholders, who have financial capabilities to support the Company with capital in future capitalisations, primarily in the planned Rights Issue. Further, the Company considers that the planned Rights Issue, in combination with the completed Directed Share Issue, strengthens the Company's negotiation position in the now ongoing project financing process; a project that is complex in a listed environment and therefore also very unusual on the Swedish capital market. Thanks to the Directed Share Issue - and the support that has been expressed for the Rights Issue within this - it is assessed that the Rights Issue can be carried out in the best manner possible for the Company. All existing shareholders will also be given the possibility to support the Company's continued development through the planned Rights Issue.

Thomas von Koch and Jan Ståhlberg have, in connection with the Directed Share Issue, expressed their intentions to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the upcoming Rights Issue as well as to guarantee the Rights Issue up to an amount corresponding to three times their respective pro rata shares following the Directed Share Issue. Thomas von Koch's and Jan Ståhlberg's pro rata subscriptions are intended to be carried out to approximately 50 percent through set-off of outstanding shareholder loans. In the event that Thomas von Koch's and Jan Ståhlberg's intended guarantee undertakings need to be called upon, this will also be carried out to approximately 50 percent through set-off of outstanding shareholder loans. No compensation will be paid for the intended guarantee undertakings.

The remaining three lenders in the shareholder loan have also expressed their intention to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Rights Issue through a combination of set-off of outstanding shareholder loans and cash. In total, approximately SEK 125 million of the Company's outstanding shareholder loans are expected to be set off in the Rights Issue through subscription of the lenders' respective pro rata shares (provided that the intended guarantee undertakings do not need to be called upon). In addition to these lenders, a number of additional investors, including funds managed by Swedbank Robur, as well as the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund and JOHECO AB (which is partly owned by Viscaria's CEO Jörgen Olsson), have expressed interest to participate in the Rights Issue with their respective pro rata shares. Altogether, this entails that the Rights Issue is expected to be fully subscribed.

Therefore, the Company is now convening an extraordinary general meeting on 19 November 2025, where the Board of Directors proposes that the general meeting resolves on an authorisation to the Board of Directors to decide on the planned Rights Issue. The decision-making process with a certain authorisation for the Rights Issue entails, among other things, that the Board of Directors will be able to choose an appropriate timetable for the implementation. The Rights Issue is expected to be completed no later than during the first quarter of 2026. Apart from the proposed authorisation relating to the Rights Issue, the notice to the extraordinary general meeting will also contain certain other proposals for resolution.

The complete notice to the extraordinary general meeting will be published separately by way of press release and will also be available on, among other things, the Company's website. The issue price and exchange ratio for subscription rights, issue volume (also taking into account intended guarantees and set-offs against shareholder loans pursuant to the above), record date and subscription period, and other more detailed terms and conditions for the Rights Issue, will be determined in the Board of Directors' issue resolution.

The Board of Directors intends to determine the terms and conditions for the issue in such way that approximately SEK 700 million is raised in cash before issue costs and set-off payments.

The development of the Company's overall capital situation is updated in accordance with the Company's reporting procedures, including, among other things, the upcoming interim report to be published on 6 November 2025.

Before the planned Rights Issue, the number of shares in Viscaria amounts to 150,201,606 shares, and the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 300,403,212. The Company will prepare and publish an information document in accordance with Annex IX of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 prior to the new shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

Advisors

Handelsbanken and SEB are financial advisors and Snellman Attorneys Ltd is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Jörgen Olsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570

Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190

Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).

