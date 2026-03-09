Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Viscaria signs construction agreement with Nordec

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria has signed an agreement with the steel and construction company Nordec for the construction of the building that will house the processing at the Viscaria mine. The agreement includes, among other things, groundworks, foundations, the structural frame and the climate shield - an important step in securing the project's timeline and enabling construction to commence in spring 2026, with completion expected at the end of 2027.

Nordec is a leading company within steel structures and industrial construction projects in the Nordic region, with extensive experience of complex projects in the mining and processing industries. Their expertise and capacity will play an important role in creating a robust and sustainable facility capable of accommodating Viscaria's processing plant.

"The agreement with Nordec is an important milestone that takes us from planning to the start of construction. It shows that the project is now entering a new phase in which we are laying the foundations for future production," said Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria.

"We are proud to contribute to Viscaria's investment and to jointly create a facility that meets high standards of robustness and sustainability. Our experience of complex industrial projects enables us to deliver solutions that support both the project's timeline and its long-term objectives," said Niklas Ersson, Head of Business Area at Nordec.

Nordec's scope includes groundworks, foundations, the structural steel and concrete frame and the building envelope for the processing plant. The buildings will cover approximately 14,000 m² and are designed to accommodate heavy mineral-processing equipment and the technical systems required for plant operations.

About Nordec

Nordec is a supplier of steel frame structures and façade solutions for construction projects across the Nordic region, with an established presence in Central and Eastern Europe, including Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Germany. The company designs, manufactures and installs steel structures for buildings and bridges, covering the project lifecycle from engineering to installation. Projects range from industrial facilities, logistics buildings and data centres to commercial, public, sports and cultural buildings and bridge and transport infrastructure. Nordec operates its own production units in Peräseinäjoki and Ylivieska in Finland, Oborniki in Poland and Gargždai in Lithuania. In 2024, Nordec reported revenue of EUR 287.3 million and EBITDA of EUR 21.9 million. Further information is available at www.nordec.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Olsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570

Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190

Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).