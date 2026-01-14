Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Viscaria signs equipment agreement with Metso
14.01.2026 07:45 Uhr
Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Viscaria signs equipment agreement with Metso

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria has today signed its first Long Lead Item (LLI) agreement covering two mills - a SAG mill and a ball mill - from Metso. This is an important step in securing the project timeline and enabling continued progress in the development of the Viscaria mine.

The agreement marks the start of purchasing critical process equipment with long delivery times. By acting early, Viscaria ensures that the project can keep its planned schedule. Metso is a global leader in mining equipment and mineral processing, with extensive experience delivering technology to some of the world's largest mining projects.

"Signing our first LLI agreement is an important milestone that shows we are moving from planning to concrete execution. Thanks to the recently completed financing, we can act proactively and reduce risk. Metso is a highly experienced partner, and their technology will be a central part of our future production," said Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria.

"We are proud to deliver our advanced milling technology to Viscaria. The mills are essential for efficient and sustainable ore processing, and we look forward to contributing to a project that strengthens Europe's access to critical raw materials," said Renaud Lapointe, President Market Area Europe and Central Asia at Metso.

For further information, please contact:
Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570
Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190
Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

About Viscaria
Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).

