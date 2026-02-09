Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Viscaria in strategic collaboration with Strawberry

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria, Strawberry and MG Link have entered into a comprehensive agreement to build and operate "Viscaria Village" in Kiruna. The initiative includes 132 accommodation units and is planned for completion in the summer of 2026. The project is a critical component in securing staffing as the Viscaria mine reopens to supply Europe with copper - a metal essential to the green transition.

To attract a skilled workforce without putting pressure on the local housing market, the companies are creating a dedicated residential area with a focus on quality of life and recovery. The housing modules will be assembled in May and placed directly adjacent to the Viscaria site. The accommodation is designed to host 264 people on a full 7/7 rotation and will offer facilities more commonly associated with hotels than temporary housing.

"Restarting the Viscaria mine is our contribution to a sustainable future, but to mine copper we need people who feel well. Viscaria Village is a central part of our strategy to offer an attractive workplace with the highest standard of living. Through the collaboration with Strawberry and MG Link, we combine high service levels with resource-efficient and circular construction, while taking responsibility for the local community by not displacing other housing seekers in Kiruna," said Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria.

For Strawberry, the agreement represents an expansion of the new business segment launched last autumn, when the company presented a similar project, "Aurora Village", together with SSAB in Luleå. Viscaria Village now becomes the next major initiative in this area, where Strawberry's hospitality concept is applied to industrial accommodation.

"What is happening in northern Sweden right now is historic. The green transition requires bold investments, and we at Strawberry want to help create the conditions for success. We paved the way with SSAB in Luleå, and now we are taking the next step together with Viscaria in Kiruna and MG Link. Those who are building the future deserve more than just a bed - they deserve a home, service and a sense of community," said Petter Stordalen, owner of Strawberry.

Viscaria Village is designed with care for both the landscape and the working environment. The outdoor areas provide space for recreation, including a combined football and tennis pitch (which becomes an ice rink in winter), disc golf, an outdoor gym and a communal sauna. Operations will be managed by Strawberry Living, which specialises in this type of corporate accommodation.

"Viscaria choosing us is proof that we are doing something very right. We bring the hospitality and warmth of the hotel industry straight into the heart of industry. With Viscaria Village, we apply our experience in hotel operations to accommodation tailored to industrial needs. We know that opportunities for exercise, good sleep and social spaces are essential for both safety and wellbeing. This is the future of living for the modern workforce," said Mattias Stengl, CEO of Strawberry Living.

The project also has strong local roots, with a large proportion of contractors for groundworks and installation sourced from the surrounding area. Viscaria Village is being built by MG Link using prefabricated, reusable wooden modules for resource-efficient construction. Factory production reduces waste and building time while ensuring quality. The ability to move and reuse the modules lowers both costs and environmental impact.

"With modular construction, we can deliver sustainable accommodation solutions quickly and cost-effectively, without compromising on comfort or quality. In collaboration with Viscaria and Strawberry, we have been able to combine sustainable construction with a safe working environment and high residential quality - something that is becoming increasingly important as industry expands in the north," said Magnus Kjellin, CEO of MG Link.

Facts: Viscaria Village

Location: Viscaria area, Kiruna

Accommodation capacity: 132 rooms (total 264 residents with rotating 7/7 shift)

Room standard: Private toilet, shower and refrigerator in each room

Activities: Football/tennis, ice rink, disc golf, outdoor gym and sauna

Preliminary schedule: Assembly of modules begins May 2026; move-in summer 2026

Architect: A & D Arkitektkontor

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).