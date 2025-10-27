Betolar Oyj: Inside Information: Betolar Plc Receives a Significant Order for an Infrastructure Project

Betolar Plc

Inside Information

27 October 2025 at 8:30 p.m. EET

Inside Information: Betolar Plc Receives a Significant Order for an Infrastructure Project

Betolar Plc has received an order valued at approximately EUR 1.4 million from two Finnish limited liability companies for an infrastructure project related to Betolar's innovation. The project concerning the order is the first phase of a broader initiative, focusing on assessing the applicability of Betolar's innovation in the use cases and conducting preliminary testing. Decisions regarding subsequent phases of the project will be made based on the results of this first phase.

The revenue from the order is expected to be recognized approximately over the next 10 months. The project will proceed in phases, and the clients have the option to terminate the project if the conditions supporting its continuation are not met or if factors unfavorable to continuation arise.

As the company has previously disclosed about its outlook for the current year, the company's net sales for year 2025 is expected to increase compared to the previous year.

Further enquiries:

Tuija Kalpala, President & CEO, tel. +358 50 567 6608

Certified Advisor:

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 50 520 4098

About Betolar

Betolar is a circular economy enabler and materials technology specialist, providing innovative solutions to help use industrial sidestreams to produce low-carbon and cement-free products for the mining and construction sectors. Betolar's mission is to help reduce carbon emissions and the use of virgin resources in mining and construction.

Betolar's circular economic innovations significantly reduce CO2 emissions from cement use and the use of virgin raw materials by utilizing industrial sidestreams. Betolar is continuously developing its low-carbon Geoprime solution for the mining, metals and construction industries. In addition, Betolar's AI-based data platform creates value from industrial side streams and accelerates solution development. The SidePrime analytics service, based on the data platform, maps the potential for utilization of industrial sidestreams and waste.

Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information www.betolar.com.