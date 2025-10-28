Hilbert Group: Syntetika Secures $105 Million Liquidity Commitment from Caddy Finance, Scalable to $205 Million

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Syntetika, a subsidiary of Hilbert Group AB (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999), a leading digital asset investment and management firm, today announced a $105 million liquidity commitment from Caddy Finance, with the potential to scale to $205 million upon achieving key milestones. This agreement strengthens Syntetika's position as a regulated DeFi platform delivering institutional-grade Bitcoin yield strategies.

Caddy Finance will provide initial capital of $105 million, supplemented by an additional $100 million scalable commitment, to support Syntetika's BTC-Yield Products ahead of its Token Generation Event (TGE) in early 2026. This collaboration seeds Syntetika's initial total value locked (TVL) through committed liquidity from Caddy Finance, directly contributing $105 million in assets under management (AUM) to Hilbert's Managed Basis+ strategy on the Syntetika platform.

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, commented, "This commitment from Caddy Finance underscores Syntetika's objective to deliver secure and scalable Bitcoin yield products, representing a key milestone on the path to its Token Generation Event (TGE). We are grateful to have a partner in Caddy Finance that shares our commitment to delivering industry leading yield to our users."

Syntetika will commence liquidity deployment in Q4 2025, starting with private institutional vaults, with broader access and $SYNT token listings planned for early 2026.

This liquidity infusion enhances Hilbert Group's assets under management (AUM) by integrating the $105 million commitment into the Managed Basis+ strategy, a high-value offering that optimizes yield performance through Syntetika's innovative framework. The collaboration introduces a mutually beneficial structure, aligning liquidity provision with strategic growth without additional cost pressures, thereby boosting Hilbert's market presence and shareholder value.

Abhishek Sira Chandrashekar, Co-founder of Caddy Finance, continued, "Caddy Finance is proud to participate in Syntetika's liquidity program, supporting the next stage of its institutional rollout and reinforcing our shared focus on disciplined, transparent yield deployment in line with Caddy's long-term vision for institutional adoption of Bitcoin."

Caddy Finance, headquartered in London with a strong institutional clientele, brings significant expertise in aggregating retail liquidity to support institutional-grade returns, establishing itself as a key player in Bitcoin DeFi innovation. This partnership marks Hilbert's and Syntetika's strategic expansion into new global markets, with Caddy serving as a vital bridge to unlock additional institutional capital and broaden Hilbert's international DeFi footprint.

About Caddy Limited

Caddy Limited is a DeFi protocol specializing in Institutional Bitcoin Yields. Based in London, Caddy is a trusted partner for institutional and retail investors seeking innovative DeFi solutions.

About Syntetika Proto Limited

Syntetika Proto Limited, a Hilbert Group AB subsidiary, develops regulated DeFi infrastructure, including tokenized BTC-Yield Products, to serve institutional investors.

For further information, please contact:

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of Hilbert Group)

hilbertgroup@mgroupsc.com

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Syntetika Secures $105 Million Liquidity Commitment from Caddy Finance, Scalable to $205 Million

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/syntetika-secures-105-million-liquidity-commitment-from-caddy-financ-1092506