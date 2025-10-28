Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its recently completed diamond-drilling campaign at the Clay Howells Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, located in northwestern Ontario.

End-of-Run Summary

The 2025 drilling campaign for the Clay Howells targets was executed across 20 days, completing 7 diamond-drill holes, totaling 2,000 metres. The drilling utilized a BTW-core rig, achieving an average of 100 metres per day across the 20 days of operation. To minimize environmental impact, all drill moves and personnel transport were supported by Helicopters. Results from the campaign have been sent to the lab, with the first batch of results expected back in 3-4 weeks and the second batch in 5-6 weeks.

Operational Overview

The drilling campaign targeted magnetic highs, which were interpreted to target REE-enriched magnetite-bearing carbonatite. Despite experiencing logistical challenges, such as variable weather and a limited water supply at some drill sites, the campaign maintained excellent performance and safety standards throughout.

CEO Comment

Jeffrey Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources, stated:

"Argyle Resources is pleased to report the completion of a successful 2,000 metre drill campaign. We remain optimistic on the geological potential of the Clay Howells property and look forward to reviewing the results and determining a path forward in the region"

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, staking, and evaluating natural resource properties across North America. The Company holds 100% interests in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia, Lac Comporté, and Saint Gabriel quartzite silica projects in Québec, the Clay Howells Rare Earth Element project in Ontario, the Sundance Bear Lodge Rare Earth Element project in Crook County, Wyoming, and the Bovill Silica Project in Bovill, Idaho. Argyle is also engaged in a research partnership with the INRS, a research and training institute funded by the Québec government.

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P.Geo., a Director of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this new release.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements herein that address activities, events, or developments that Argyle expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration results, potential mineralization, and the development of the Company's properties. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, Argyle Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

