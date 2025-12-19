Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") for gross proceeds of up to $500,000, consisting of up to 3,333,333 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one "flow-through" common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Half Warrant"). Each half Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one-half of one (non-flow-through) Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to incur "Canadian exploration expenses", such that they qualify as flow-through mining expenditures for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and can be renounced to the purchasers thereof. The Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of fourth months and one day. The Company may compensate persons who act as finders for the Private Placement in accordance with the rules of the CSE.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapédia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite silica projects in Québec, Canada. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% of the following properties: the Clay Howell Rare Earths Project in Northern Ontario, Canada and the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research, a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects.

The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release such as statements regarding the Private Placement and receipt of regulatory approval are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, among other things, that the Private Placement may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; that any proceeds raised from the Private Placement may not be utilized as currently intended; that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and may be unsuccessful in achieving the desired results; that mineral exploration plans may change and be redefined based on a number of factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control; the Company's ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the Company's industry. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

