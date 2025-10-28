Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences.
Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago
Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Presentation time: 7:20AM 7:50AM CST
Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes
Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Presentation time: 1:30PM 2:05PM PST
NASDAQ Investor Conference in London
Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Presentation time: 2:00PM 2:30PM GMT
NYC Summit in New York City
Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Needham Growth Conference in New York City
Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Presentation time: TBD (time will be updated on the Advanced Energy Investor Relations website)
This event will be streamed live via webcast and will be available for replay on the Advanced Energy Investor Relations website at https://ir.advancedenergy.com/events-presentation/.
About Advanced Energy
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.
For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.
