Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences.

Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Presentation time: 7:20AM 7:50AM CST

Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Presentation time: 1:30PM 2:05PM PST

NASDAQ Investor Conference in London

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Presentation time: 2:00PM 2:30PM GMT

NYC Summit in New York City

Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Needham Growth Conference in New York City

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Presentation time: TBD (time will be updated on the Advanced Energy Investor Relations website)

This event will be streamed live via webcast and will be available for replay on the Advanced Energy Investor Relations website at https://ir.advancedenergy.com/events-presentation/.

