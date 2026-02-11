Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences.

Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami Beach

Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Susquehanna Technology Conference in New York (Virtual)

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media Telecom Conference in San Francisco

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Presentation time: 1:05PM 1:40PM PST

Cantor Global Technology Industrial Growth Conference in New York

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

This event will be streamed live via webcast and will be available for replay on the Advanced Energy website at https://ir.advancedenergy.com/events-presentation/.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

