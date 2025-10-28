

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp (VFC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $189.77 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $52.18 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $2.802 billion from $2.757 billion last year.



VF Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $189.77 Mln. vs. $52.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $2.802 Bln vs. $2.757 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News