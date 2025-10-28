Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from fifteen new drill holes completed at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The fifteen holes represent step-outs below the existing geological model and the historic O'Brien Gold Mine and are part of an ongoing 140,000-metre drill program designed to test the overall scope of gold mineralization at the Project (see Radisson news release dated October 16, 2025). All holes intersected gold mineralization in characteristic quartz-sulphide-gold veins within alteration zones, and thirteen of the holes returned intercepts with grades and thicknesses consistent with the Project's existing mineral resources.

Today's results include significant intercepts in three separate step-out locations (Figures 1 & 2), each of which has significance for the potential future growth of the Project's mineral resources. These are:

Between Trends #1 and #2 at 1,000 Metres Vertical Depth

OB-25-371W5 intersected 10.50 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 6.5 metres, including 14.90 g/t Au over 1.5 metres and including 16.95 g/t Au over 1.0 metre

OB-25-371W4 intersected 11.25 g/t Au over 2.5 metres, including 17.80 g/t Au over 1.5 metres

OB-25-371W6 intersected 4.51 g/t Au over 9.0 metres, including 10.70 g/t Au over 1.5 metres

Beneath the Historic "O'Brien Mine West" at 1,000 Metres Vertical Depth

OB-25-376W1 intersected 9.16 g/t Au over 2.5 metres, including 14.70 g/t Au over 1.1 metres

OB-25-376 intersected 8.05 g/t Au over 2.50 metres, including 15.75 g/t Au over 1.0 metre

Beneath the Historic "O'Brien Mine" at 1,100 Metres Vertical Depth

OB-24-337W11 intersected 7.00 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, including 12.60 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, and 13.00 g/t Au over 1.50 metres

Matt Manson, President & CEO, commented: "Today's drill results illustrate the extension of classic, high-grade O'Brien gold mineralization across a broad front. We are reporting the first high-grade intercepts beneath the western portion of the historic mine, with drill hole OB-25-376W1 extending mineralization 160 metres below the former mine in this area. Drill hole OB-24-337W11 demonstrates continuity of high-grade mineralization below the main stope of the historic mine. Of particular note, drill holes OB-25-371W4 to W6 returned high-grade mineralization on the western edge of the deep extension of Trend #2, close to the observed extension of Trend #1 (Figures 1&2). This suggests that the apparent gap between these two trends is a function of drill coverage rather than geology, as we have suspected. Closing this gap with new drilling is a priority. With a fully-funded 140,000-metre drill program ongoing and an increase in rigs from the current four to an eventual eight, we are casting a wide net at O'Brien and seeing consistent success."

Figure 1: Longitudinal Vertical Section and Plan View of Gold Vein Mineralization and Mineral Resources at the O'Brien Gold Project, with Today's Drill Holes Illustrated

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/272164_3fafb92ae4c30b1d_002full.jpg

Table 1: Assay Results from Select Drill Holes

DDH Zone From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au g/t - Uncut Host Lithology OB-24-337W8 O'Brien Mine 1,529.0 1,530.5 1.50 5.33 S1p 1,605.8 1,607.8 2.00 3.25 ZFLLC OB-24-337W9 O'Brien Mine Including 1,381.0 1,382.0 1.00 3.12 PON-S3 OB-24-337W10 O'Brien Mine 870.0 871.5 1.50 5.24 PON-S3 877.5 879.0 1.50 4.86 PON-S3 Including 1,270.0 1,271.0 1.00 4.93 POR-S OB-24-337W11 O'Brien Mine 1,221.0 1,222.5 1.50 5.46 V3-S 1,271.5 1,274.5 3.00 7.00 V3-CEN Including 1,273.0 1,274.5 1.50 12.60 V3-CEN 1,305.1 1,306.6 1.50 13.00 POR-N 1,312.5 1,315.5 3.00 3.00 V3-N Including 1,314.0 1,315.5 1.50 4.66 V3-N OB-25-371W2 Trend #2 1,188.2 1,189.5 1.30 5.63 V3-S 1,251.0 1,252.5 1.50 7.18 V3-S OB-25-371W4 Trend #2 Including 1,086.0 1,087.5 1.50 4.04 V3-S 1,139.5 1,142.0 2.50 11.25 V3-S Including 1,139.5 1,141.0 1.50 17.80 V3-S OB-25-371W5 Trend #2 1,158.7 1,165.2 6.50 10.50 V3-S Including 1,160.0 1,161.5 1.50 14.90 V3-S Including 1,163.0 1,164.0 1.00 16.95 V3-S 1,228.5 1,230.0 1.50 4.75 POR-S OB-25-371W6 Trend #2 1,071.0 1,080.0 9.00 4.51 V3-S Including 1,072.5 1,074.0 1.50 10.70 V3-S 1,103.0 1,104.5 1.50 3.67 POR-S/V3-CEN OB-25-376 O'Brien Mine West 544.5 547.0 2.50 8.05 PON-S3 Including 544.5 545.5 1.00 15.75 PON-S3 1,068.0 1,069.5 1.50 4.22 POR-S 1,091.0 1,092.5 1.50 6.97 V3-CEN 1,144.0 1,147.0 3.00 3.71 POR-N OB-25-376W1 O'Brien Mine West 1,065.6 1,068.1 2.50 9.16 S1p Including 1,067.0 1,068.1 1.10 14.70 S1P OB-25-376W2 O'Brien M.W. 1,076.3 1,077.5 1.20 7.02 S1p OB-25-376W3 O'Brien M.W. 989.5 990.5 1.00 5.19 S1p OB-25-376W5 O'Brien Mine West 1,059.5 1,062.0 2.50 3.55 V3-CEN/S1p 1,094.5 1,096.0 1.50 3.98 S1p

Notes on Calculation of Drill Intercepts:

The O'Brien Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate effective May 6, 2025 ("MRE") utilizes a 2.20 g/t Au bottom cut-off, a US$2,000 gold price, a minimum mining width of 1.2 metres, and a 40 g/t Au upper cap on composites. Intercepts presented in Table 1 are calculated with a 3.00 g/t Au bottom cut-off. True widths, based on depth of intercept and drill hole inclination, are estimated to be 30-80% of core length. Table 2 presents additional drill intercepts calculated with a 1.00 g/t bottom cut-off over a minimum 1.0 metre core length so as to illustrate the frequency and continuity of mineralized intervals within which high-grade gold veins at O'Brien are developed. Lithology Codes: PON-S3: Pontiac Sediments; V3-S, V3-N, V3-CEN: Basalt-South, North, Central; S1P, S3P: Conglomerate; POR-S, POR-N: Porphyry South, North; TX: Crystal Tuff; ZFLLC: Larder Lake-Cadillac Fault Zone.

Figure 2: Longitudinal Vertical Section of Gold Vein Mineralization and Mineral Resources at the O'Brien Gold Project, with Deep Step-Out Drill Holes Completed and/or Published by the Company since December 2024.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/272164_3fafb92ae4c30b1d_004full.jpg

Gold Mineralization at O'Brien

Gold mineralizing quartz-sulphide veins at O'Brien occur within a thin band of interlayered mafic volcanic rocks, conglomerates, and porphyritic andesitic sills of the Piché Group occurring in contact with the east-west oriented Larder Lake-Cadillac Break ("LLCB"). Gold, along with pyrite and arsenopyrite, is typically associated with shearing and a pervasive biotite alteration, and developed within multiple Piché Group lithologies and, occasionally, the hanging-wall Pontiac and footwall Cadillac meta-sedimentary rocks.

As mapped at the historic O'Brien mine, and now replicated in the modern drilling, individual veins are generally narrow, ranging from several centimetres up to several metres in thickness. Multiple veins occur sub-parallel to each other, as well as sub-parallel to the Piché lithologies and the LLCB. Individual veins have well-established lateral continuity, with near-vertical, high-grade shoots developed over significant lengths. Based on the historic data available, it is clear that the former mine was "high-graded", with mining focussed on a main central stope and parallel veins identified but left undeveloped.

The historic O'Brien mine produced over half a million ounces of gold from such veins and shoots at an average grade exceeding 15 g/t Au and over a vertical extent of at least 1,000 metres. Modern exploration has focussed on delineating well developed vein mineralization to the east of the historic mine, with additional high-grade shoots becoming evident in the exploration data over what has been described as a series of repeating trends ("Trend s 0 to 5").

Step-Out Drilling at O'Brien

Since the end of 2024, Radisson has been pursuing a program of broad step-outs beneath the historic O'Brien Gold mine and the existing mineral resources designed to test the extent of mineralization at the Project. This drilling is accomplished with pilot holes followed by wedges and directional drilling to maximize drill efficiency. On October 16, 2025 Radisson announced the expansion of the step-out drill program to 140,000 metres employing an eventual eight drill rigs.

The origin of the step-out drill program was the deep pilot hole OB-24-337, which was the first exploration drill hole located below the former mine workings since mining ended in 1957. This hole intersected 31.24 g/t Au over 8.0 metres, including 242.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre at approximately 1,500 metres vertical depth (see Radisson news release dated December 16, 2024). With today's results, assay results from a total of 11 wedges from OB-24-337 have now been reported and up to six gold-bearing veins have been delineated over an area of approximately 250 metres (east-west) by 500 metres (vertical). Included in today's results is the eleventh wedge, OB24-337-W11, which intersected 7.00 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, including 12.60 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, and 13.00 g/t Au over 1.50 metres approximately 100 metres below the final historic mining stope (Figure 1). This serves to demonstrate the continuity of mineralization from the former mine downwards towards the cluster previously published wedges (Figures 1 & 2; see Radisson news release dated July 16, 2025). Current drilling in this area is focussed on infilling with pilot holes and wedge extensions both above and below the OB-24-337 pattern of wedge branches to test the full continuity of mineralization from the historic mine down to 2 kilometres depth.

Step-out drilling with wedge branches has also confirmed high-grade mineralization 170 metres below the base of the existing mineral resources at Trend #1 and 300 metres at Trend #2. These have included pilot hole OB-24-324, which intersected 27.61 g/t Au over 6.0 metres at Trend #1 (see Radisson news release dated October 30, 2024) and OB-24-363, which intersected 8.41 g/t Au over 2.20 metres, including 14.40 g/t Au over 1.20 metres and 9.07 g/t Au over 1.80 metres, including 12.10 g/t Au over 0.90 metres at Trend #2 (see Radisson news release dated September 8, 2025). Today's results include six wedges from drill hole OB-25-371, which demonstrate strongly developed, high-grade mineralization on the western edge of the deep extension of Trend #2. These holes include OB-25-371W5, which intersected 10.50 g/t Au over 6.5 metres, including 14.90 g/t Au over 1.5 metres and including 16.95 g/t Au over 1.0 metre (Figures 1&3). The significance of these holes is that the apparent separation of Trend #1 and Trend #2 is based, in part, on a data gap caused by drill rig access restrictions and a lack of drilling (Figure 2). Targeting this gap and testing for continuity of mineralization between Trends #1 and #2, as well as at depth, is a priority of the current drill program.

Today's results also include the first drill holes located below the western portion of the historic O'Brien Gold Mine, designated "O'Brien Mine West". As with the main mining area, no exploration had been conducted below O'Brien Mine West since operations ended in 1957. From pilot hole OB-25-376 and wedge branches W1 to W5, five holes returned intercepts with grades and thicknesses consistent with the Project's mineral resources, including OB-25-376W1, which intersected 9.16 g/t Au over 2.5 metres, including 14.70 g/t Au over 1.1 metres (Figure 1). This now extends gold mineralization at O'Brien Mine West 160 metres below the base of the former mine workings (Figure 4).

Figure 3: Vertical Cross Section through "Trend #2" with Drill Hole Wedges OB-25-371W2 to W6

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/272164_3fafb92ae4c30b1d_005full.jpg

Figure 4: Vertical Cross Section through "O'Brien Mine West" with Drill Hole OB-25-376 and Wedges W1 to W5

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/272164_3fafb92ae4c30b1d_006full.jpg

Table 2: Detailed Assay Results (see "Notes on Calculation of Drill Intercepts")

DDH Zone From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au g/t - Uncut Host Lithology OB-24-337W8 O'Brien Mine 1,321.0 1,322.0 1.00 1.76 PON-S3 1,487.7 1,488.7 1.00 2.02 POR-S 1,495.3 1,496.3 1.00 1.06 POR-S 1,529.0 1,530.5 1.50 5.33 S1p 1,536.7 1,537.7 1.00 1.20 S1p 1,556.5 1,558.0 1.50 1.66 S1p 1,605.8 1,607.8 2.00 3.25 ZFLLC OB-24-337W9 O'Brien Mine 1,381.0 1,383.0 2.00 2.12 PON-S3 Including 1,381.0 1,382.0 1.00 3.12 PON-S3 1,597.5 1,599.0 1.50 1.10 POR-S 1,604.0 1,605.5 1.50 1.35 POR-S 1,634.0 1,635.2 1.20 1.37 V3-CEN 1,650.0 1,651.5 1.50 2.94 V3-CEN 1,664.0 1,667.0 3.00 1.30 S1p 1,688.0 1,689.5 1.50 2.73 S1p 1,733.0 1,734.0 1.00 1.81 V3-N 1,794.0 1,797.0 3.00 1.16 V3-N OB-24-337W10 O'Brien Mine 870.0 871.5 1.50 5.24 PON-S3 877.5 879.0 1.50 4.86 PON-S3 1,238.0 1,243.5 5.50 1.71 V3-S 1,248.0 1,250.0 2.00 2.53 POR-S 1,270.0 1,273.5 3.50 2.16 POR-S Including 1,270.0 1,271.0 1.00 4.93 POR-S OB-24-337W11 O'Brien Mine 856.0 857.5 1.50 1.48 PON-S3 1,221.0 1,222.5 1.50 5.46 V3-S 1,241.0 1,244.0 3.00 1.99 V3-S 1,258.5 1,260.0 1.50 1.38 POR-S 1,271.5 1,274.5 3.00 7.00 V3-CEN Including 1,273.0 1,274.5 1.50 12.60 V3-CEN 1,305.1 1,306.6 1.50 13.00 POR-N 1,312.5 1,315.5 3.00 3.00 V3-N Including 1,314.0 1,315.5 1.50 4.66 V3-N OB-25-371W2 Trend #2 1,166.5 1,168.0 1.50 1.23 V3-S 1,188.2 1,189.5 1.30 5.63 V3-S 1,251.0 1,252.5 1.50 7.18 V3-S 1,261.0 1,264.0 3.00 1.77 V3-S 1,268.5 1,270.0 1.50 1.26 POR-S OB-25-371W3 Trend #2 1,000.5 1,001.5 1.00 2.14 PON-S3 1,183.0 1,184.0 1.00 1.77 V3-S 1,266.2 1,267.5 1.30 2.19 V3-N OB-25-371W4 Trend #2 1,081.5 1,082.5 1.00 1.57 V3-S 1,086.0 1,094.3 8.30 2.19 V3-S Including 1,086.0 1,087.5 1.50 4.04 V3-S 1,110.0 1,111.0 1.00 7.63 V3-S 1,139.5 1,142.0 2.50 11.25 V3-S Including 1,139.5 1,141.0 1.50 17.80 V3-S 1,150.0 1,151.5 1.50 1.35 POR-S 1,166.5 1,167.5 1.00 1.90 POR-S 1,196.0 1,197.5 1.50 2.29 V3-N OB-25-371W5 Trend #2 903.0 904.0 1.00 2.54 PON-S3 1,123.5 1,125.0 1.50 2.06 V3-S 1,140.0 1,141.0 1.00 1.70 V3-S 1,155.5 1,157.5 2.00 2.19 V3-S 1,158.7 1,165.2 6.50 10.50 V3-S Including 1,160.0 1,161.5 1.50 14.90 V3-S Including 1,163.0 1,164.0 1.00 16.95 V3-S 1,180.0 1,183.0 3.00 2.43 V3-S 1,196.5 1,198.0 1.50 2.08 V3-S 1,210.0 1,211.5 1.50 1.05 V3-S 1,221.0 1,237.0 16.00 1.64 POR-S Including 1,228.5 1,230.0 1.50 4.75 POR-S 1,248.0 1,249.5 1.50 2.50 S1p 1,260.0 1,261.2 1.20 1.06 S1p OB-25-371W6 Trend #2 943.8 945.2 1.40 1.30 PON-S3 1,071.0 1,080.0 9.00 4.51 V3-S Including 1,072.5 1,074.0 1.50 10.70 V3-S 1,102.0 1,104.5 2.50 2.81 POR-S/V3-CEN Including 1,103.0 1,104.5 1.50 3.67 POR-S/V3-CEN 1,112.0 1,114.9 2.90 2.06 V3-CEN OB-25-376 O'Brien Mine West 544.5 547.0 2.50 8.05 PON-S3 Including 544.5 545.5 1.00 15.75 PON-S3 1,068.0 1,069.5 1.50 4.22 POR-S 1,091.0 1,092.5 1.50 6.97 V3-CEN 1,117.0 1,118.0 1.00 1.20 S1p 1,144.0 1,147.0 3.00 3.71 POR-N OB-25-376W1 O'Brien Mine West 1,061.0 1,062.5 1.50 1.34 V3-CEN 1,065.6 1,068.1 2.50 9.16 S1p Including 1,067.0 1,068.1 1.10 14.70 S1P 1,093.0 1,094.0 1.00 2.63 S1p OB-25-376W2 O'Brien Mine West 1,009.7 1,011.0 1.30 1.09 POR-S 1,076.3 1,077.5 1.20 7.02 S1p OB-25-376W3 O'Brien Mine West 932.6 934.0 1.40 2.10 POR-S 979.5 981.0 1.50 1.17 S1p 989.5 990.5 1.00 5.19 S1p 992.0 993.5 1.50 1.03 S1p 1,023.0 1,024.5 1.50 1.03 S3p OB-25-376W4 O'Brien Mine West 944.5 947.0 2.50 1.55 V3-S/POR_S 986.5 989.0 2.50 1.69 POR-N/S1p 992.0 995.0 3.00 1.44 S1p 1,000.5 1,001.5 1.00 2.66 S1p OB-25-376W5 O'Brien Mine West 1,040.0 1,041.5 1.50 1.10 V3-CEN 1,059.5 1,062.0 2.50 3.55 V3-CEN/S1p 1,094.5 1,096.0 1.50 3.98 S1p

Table 3: Drill Hole Collar Information for Holes contained in this News Release

DDH Zone Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Hole Length (m) OB-24-337W8 O'Brien Mine 693700 5345070 346 -79.5 638 OB-24-337W9 O'Brien Mine 693700 5345070 346 -79.5 614 OB-24-337W10 O'Brien Mine 693700 5345070 346 -79.5 610 OB-24-337W11 O'Brien Mine 693700 5345070 346 -79.5 656 OB-25-371W2 Trend #2 694531 5345147 1 -71.0 446 OB-25-371W3 Trend #2 694531 5345147 334 -82.0 691 OB-25-371W4 Trend #2 694531 5345147 334 -82.0 524 OB-25-371W5 Trend #2 694531 5345147 334 -82.0 525 OB-25-371W6 Trend #2 694531 5345147 334 -82.0 354 OB-25-376 O'Brien Mine West 693100 5345148 347 -78.5 1196 OB-25-376W1 O'Brien Mine West 693100 5345148 347 -78.5 362 OB-25-376W2 O'Brien Mine West 693100 5345148 347 -78.5 446 OB-25-376W3 O'Brien Mine West 693100 5345148 347 -78.5 488 OB-25-376W4 O'Brien Mine West 693100 5345148 347 -78.5 530 OB-25-376W5 O'Brien Mine West 693100 5345148 347 -78.5 583

Notes:

Hole lengths for wedges represent meterage from point of wedge. Drill hole OB-24-337 was completed in 2024 while its wedge branches were drilled in 2025.

QA/QC

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d'Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 10 g/t Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Mineralized zones containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Persons

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., ing, of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the MRE at O'Brien. Each of Mr. Nieminen and Mr. Evans is independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project.

About Radisson Mining

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.58 million ounces (2.20 million tonnes at 8.2 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.93 million ounces (6.67 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "O'Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada" effective June 27, 2025, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project. For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the O'Brien Gold Project as set out in the Preliminary Economic Assessment; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the O'Brien Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the O'Brien Gold Project profitable; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies; local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future; planned and ongoing drilling; the significance of drill results; the ability to continue drilling; the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource; and the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling; the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien Gold Project; and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others; the risk that the O'Brien Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; the risk of any future litigation against the Company; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; and the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration" and the "Risks Related to Financing and Development" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 29, 2025 for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 27, 2025 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, all of which are available electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272164

SOURCE: Radisson Mining Resources