Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received total gross proceeds of C$1,481,694.12 from the exercise of 5,487,756 class A shares purchase warrants (the "Warrants") at a price of $0.27 per warrant. The Warrants were issued in relation to a private placement completed in November 2023 and had an expiry of November 17, 2025.

Furthermore, the Company has received additional total gross proceeds of C$42,126.72 from the early exercise of 113,856 class A shares purchase warrants (the "Warrants") at a price of $0.37 per warrant. The warrants were issued in relation to a private placement completed in October 2024.

Matt Manson, President and CEO, commented: "The exercise of these warrants, held by long-standing and supportive shareholders, further strengthens Radisson's financial position and supports the Company's ongoing growth initiatives. At the end of October, our treasury stood at approximately C$36 million, fully funding our ongoing 140,000 metre step out drill program at the O'Brien Gold Project."

As of today, 5,430,431 warrants remain outstanding at an exercise price of $0.37, with expiry dates ranging from October 22, 2026, to October 29, 2026. If fully exercised, these warrants represent potential gross proceeds of C$2,009,259.47. No warrants were issued in connection with the Company's C$12 million private placement, completed in May 2025, nor in the most recent C$25 million private placement, completed in October 2025.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.58 million ounces (2.20 million tonnes at 8.2 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.93 million ounces (6.67 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "O'Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada" effective June 27, 2025, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the O'Brien Gold Project as set out in the Preliminary Economic Assessment; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the O'Brien Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the O'Brien Gold Project profitable; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies; local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future; planned and ongoing drilling; the significance of drill results; the ability to continue drilling; the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource; and the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling; the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien Gold Project; and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others; the risk that the O'Brien Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; the risk of any future litigation against the Company; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; and the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration" and the "Risks Related to Financing and Development" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 29, 2025 for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 27, 2025 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, all of which are available electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

