Alkermes plc Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

-Third Quarter Revenues of $394.2 Million -

-GAAP Net Income of $82.8 Million and Diluted GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.49 -

-Company Raises 2025 Financial Expectations -

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

"Alkermes delivered another successful quarter, achieving strong revenue growth and robust profitability, fueled by focused execution and underlying demand across our commercial portfolio. We ended the quarter in a strong financial position and have raised our financial outlook for 2025, underscoring the momentum of the business. Our proposed acquisition of Avadel Pharmaceuticals announced last week represents another potential growth driver for our business and an important element of our strategic plan as we seek to become a leader in the treatment of central disorders of hypersomnolence," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "During the quarter, we also advanced our development pipeline, with notable progress in our orexin 2 receptor agonist program. We recently presented positive data from Vibrance-1, our phase 2 study of alixorexton in patients with narcolepsy type 1, and expect to report topline results from Vibrance-2, in narcolepsy type 2, next month. As we prepare to initiate our phase 3 clinical program in early 2026, we believe alixorexton represents a compelling opportunity to create value and deliver meaningful innovation to patients."

Key Financial Highlights

Revenues

(In millions)

Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025

2024


2025

2024

Total Revenues

$

394.2

$

378.1


$

1,091.4

$

1,127.6

Total Proprietary Net Sales

$

317.4

$

273.0


$

869.2

$

775.8

VIVITROL®

$

121.1

$

113.7


$

343.8

$

323.2

ARISTADA®i

$

98.1

$

84.7


$

272.8

$

249.6

LYBALVI®

$

98.2

$

74.7


$

252.6

$

203.1


Profitability

(In millions)

Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025

2024


2025

2024

GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations

$

82.8

$

92.8


$

192.3

$

226.4

GAAP Net Income (Loss) From Discontinued Operations

$

--

$

(0.4)


$

--

$

(5.8)

GAAP Net Income

$

82.8

$

92.4


$

192.3

$

220.6











EBITDA From Continuing Operations

$

96.9

$

112.3


$

221.2

$

282.4

EBITDA From Discontinued Operations

$

--

$

(0.5)


$

--

$

(6.9)

EBITDA

$

96.9

$

111.8


$

221.2

$

275.5











Adjusted EBITDA

$

121.5

$

134.3


$

293.7

$

351.4

Revenue Highlights

LYBALVI

  • Revenues for the quarter were $98.2 million.
  • Revenues and total prescriptions for the quarter grew 32% and 25%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

ARISTADAi

  • Revenues for the quarter were $98.1 million.
  • Revenues for the quarter grew 16% compared to the third quarter of 2024.
  • During the quarter, the company recorded ARISTADA revenue of approximately $5.0 million related to gross-to-net favorability, primarily driven by Medicaid utilization adjustments.

VIVITROL

  • Revenues for the quarter were $121.1 million.
  • Revenues for the quarter grew 7% compared to the third quarter of 2024.
  • During the quarter, the company recorded VIVITROL revenue of approximately $8.0 million related to gross-to-net favorability, primarily driven by Medicaid utilization adjustments.

Manufacturing & Royalty Revenues

  • VUMERITY® manufacturing and royalty revenues for the quarter were $35.6 million.
  • Royalty revenues from XEPLION®, INVEGA TRINZA®/TREVICTA® and INVEGA HAFYERA®/BYANNLI® for the quarter were $30.2 million.

Key Operating Expenses
Please see Note 1 below for details regarding discontinued operations.

(In millions)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

R&D Expense - Continuing Operations

$

81.7

$

59.9

$

230.9

$

187.2

R&D Expense - Discontinued Operations

$

--

$

0.5

$

--

$

6.9







SG&A Expense - Continuing Operations

$

171.8

$

150.4

$

514.3

$

498.2

SG&A Expense - Discontinued Operations

$

--

$

--

$

--

$

--

Balance Sheet
At Sept. 30, 2025, the company recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $1.14 billion, compared to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2025.

Financial Expectations for 2025
Today, Alkermes raised its financial expectations for 2025, as set forth below. All line items are according to GAAP, except as otherwise noted.

In millions

Previous 2025 Expectations

(provided Feb. 12, 2025)

Updated 2025 Expectations

(provided Oct. 28, 2025)




Total Revenues

$1,340 - $1,430

$1,430 - $1,490

VIVITROL Net Sales

$440 - $460

$460 - $470

ARISTADAi Net Sales

$335 - $355

$360 - $370

LYBALVI Net Sales

$320 - $340

$340 - $350

Cost of Goods Sold

$185 - $205

$195 - $205

R&D Expense

$305 - $335

$315 - $325

SG&A Expense

$655 - $685

$675 - $705

GAAP Net Income a

$175 - $205

$230 - $250

EBITDA b

$215 - $245

$270 - $290

Adjusted EBITDA b

$310 - $340

$365 - $385

Effective Tax Rate

~17%

~17%


a Expected 2025 weighted average basic share count of approximately 165.5 million shares outstanding and a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 169.5 million shares outstanding

b Non-GAAP measure

Notes and Explanations
1. The company determined that upon the separation of its former oncology business, completed on Nov. 15, 2023, the oncology business met the criteria for discontinued operations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 205, Discontinued Operations. Accordingly, the accompanying selected financial information has been updated to present the results of the oncology business as discontinued operations for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024.

Conference Call
Alkermes will host a conference call and webcast presentation with accompanying slides at 8:00 a.m. ET (12:00 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, to discuss these financial results and provide an update on the company. The webcast may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. In addition, a replay of the conference call may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), a mid-cap growth and value equity, is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based compensation expense in addition to the components of EBITDA from earnings.

The company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP financial measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered measures of the company's liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's expectations concerning its future financial and operating performance, business plans or prospects; the company's expectations related to its proposed acquisition of Avadel Pharmaceuticals; and the company's expectations regarding development plans, activities and timelines for, and the potential therapeutic and commercial value of, alixorexton. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks, assumptions and uncertainties. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include, among others: whether the company is able to achieve its financial expectations; clinical development activities may not be initiated or completed on expected timelines or at all; the results of the company's development activities may not be positive, or predictive of future results from such activities, results of future development activities or real-world results; the company's products or product candidates could be shown to be ineffective or unsafe; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may not agree with the company's regulatory approval strategies or may make adverse decisions regarding the company's products; potential changes in the cost, scope and duration of the company's development programs; whether the proposed acquisition will be consummated on the anticipated terms, timelines or at all; even if the proposed acquisition is consummated, the expected benefits of the proposed acquisition may not be achieved; there may be significant changes in transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities and potential litigation associated with the proposed acquisition; the unfavorable outcome of arbitration, litigation, including so-called "Paragraph IV" litigation and other patent litigation which may lead to competition from generic manufacturers, or other proceedings or disputes related to the company's products or products using the company's proprietary technologies; the company and its licensees may not be able to continue to successfully commercialize their products or support revenue growth from such products; there may be a reduction in payment rate or reimbursement for the company's products or an increase in the company's financial obligations to government payers; the company's products may prove difficult to manufacture, be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

VIVITROL® is a registered trademark of Alkermes, Inc.; ARISTADA®, ARISTADA INITIO® and LYBALVI® are registered trademarks of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, used by Alkermes, Inc. under license; BYANNLI®, INVEGA HAFYERA®, INVEGA TRINZA®, TREVICTA® and XEPLION® are registered trademarks of Johnson & Johnson or its affiliated companies; and VUMERITY® is a registered trademark of Biogen MA Inc., used by Alkermes under license.

__________________________

i The term "ARISTADA" as used in this press release refers to ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO®, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)






Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

Revenues:





Product sales, net


$ 317,423


$ 272,999

Manufacturing and royalty revenues


76,762


105,144

Total Revenues


394,185


378,143

Expenses:





Cost of goods manufactured and sold


51,591


63,099

Research and development


81,739


59,892

Selling, general and administrative


171,773


150,382

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


-


14

Total Expenses


305,103


273,387

Operating Income


89,082


104,756

Other Income, net:





Interest income


11,943


10,916

Interest expense


-


(6,000)

Other income (expense), net


(280)


558

Total Other Income, net


11,663


5,474

Income Before Income Taxes


100,745


110,230

Income Tax Provision


17,984


17,435

Net Income From Continuing Operations


82,761


92,795

Loss From Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax


-


(414)

Net Income - GAAP


$ 82,761


$ 92,381






GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Basic:





From continuing operations


$ 0.50


$ 0.57

From discontinued operations


$ -


$ (0.00)

From net income


$ 0.50


$ 0.57






GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:





From continuing operations


$ 0.49


$ 0.56

From discontinued operations


$ -


$ (0.00)

From net income


$ 0.49


$ 0.55






Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:





Basic


165,086


163,368

Diluted


168,510


167,025











Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP (Continued)


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and EBITDA is as follows:





Net Income from Continuing Operations


$ 82,761


$ 92,795

Adjustments:





Depreciation expense


8,060


6,958

Amortization expense


19


14

Interest income


(11,943)


(10,916)

Interest expense


-


6,000

Income tax provision


17,984


17,435

EBITDA from Continuing Operations


96,881


112,286

EBITDA from Discontinued Operations


-


(481)

EBITDA


$ 96,881


$ 111,805

Share-based compensation


24,665


22,533

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 121,546


$ 134,338











Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)






Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP


Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

Revenues:





Product sales, net


$ 869,151


$ 775,808

Manufacturing and royalty revenues


222,201


351,835

Research and development revenue


-


3

Total Revenues


1,091,352


1,127,646

Expenses:





Cost of goods manufactured and sold


150,248


183,215

Research and development


230,926


187,152

Selling, general and administrative


514,326


498,244

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


-


1,087

Total Expenses


895,500


869,698

Operating Income


195,852


257,948

Other Income, net:





Interest income


33,174


31,050

Interest expense


-


(17,930)

Other income, net


2,047


2,793

Total Other Income, net


35,221


15,913

Income Before Income Taxes


231,073


273,861

Income Tax Provision


38,750


47,460

Net Income From Continuing Operations


192,323


226,401

Loss From Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax


-


(5,834)

Net Income - GAAP


$ 192,323


$ 220,567






GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Basic:





From continuing operations


$ 1.17


$ 1.36

From discontinued operations


$ -


$ (0.04)

From net income


$ 1.17


$ 1.32






GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:





From continuing operations


$ 1.14


$ 1.33

From discontinued operations


$ -


$ (0.03)

From net income


$ 1.14


$ 1.30






Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:





Basic


164,490


166,546

Diluted


168,445


170,196






Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP (Continued)


Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and EBITDA is as follows:





Net Income from Continuing Operations


$ 192,323


$ 226,401

Adjustments:





Depreciation expense


23,262


20,599

Amortization expense


56


1,087

Interest income


(33,174)


(31,050)

Interest expense


-


17,930

Income tax provision


38,750


47,460

EBITDA from Continuing Operations


221,217


282,427

EBITDA from Discontinued Operations


-


(6,910)

EBITDA


$ 221,217


$ 275,517

Share-based compensation


72,441


75,889

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 293,658


$ 351,406

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)






Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


September 30,


December 31,

(In thousands)


2025


2024

Cash, cash equivalents and total investments


$ 1,138,983


$ 824,816

Receivables


354,394


389,733

Inventory


190,997


182,887

Contract assets


717


4,990

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


84,442


86,077

Property, plant and equipment, net


246,982


227,564

Intangible assets, net and goodwill


83,861


83,917

Deferred tax assets


130,344


154,835

Other assets


98,792


100,748

Total Assets


$ 2,329,512


$ 2,055,567

Accrued sales discounts, allowances and reserves


$ 252,743


$ 272,452

Other current liabilities


221,617


192,747

Other long-term liabilities


121,720


125,391

Total shareholders' equity


1,733,432


1,464,977

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 2,329,512


$ 2,055,567






Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)


165,104


162,177






This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in
Alkermes plc's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which the company intends to file in October 2025.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

2025 Guidance - GAAP to EBITDA




An itemized reconciliation between projected net income on a GAAP basis, EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA is as follows:




(In millions)


Amount

Projected Net Income - GAAP


$ 240.0

Adjustments:



Interest income


(40.0)

Depreciation and amortization expense


30.0

Provision for income taxes


50.0

Projected EBITDA


$ 280.0

Share-based compensation expense


95.0

Projected Adjusted EBITDA


$ 375.0




Projected Net Income on a GAAP basis and Projected EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reflect mid-points
within ranges of estimated guidance.

Alkermes Contacts:



For Investors:

Sandy Coombs

+1 781 609 6377

For Media:

Katie Joyce

+1 781 249 8927

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-plc-reports-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-302595869.html

