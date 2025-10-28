

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $833.1 million, or $3.35 per share. This compares with $806.2 million, or $3.18 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $6.358 million from $6.162 million last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $833.1 Mln. vs. $806.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.35 vs. $3.18 last year. -Revenue: $6.358 Mln vs. $6.162 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.25 - $11.45



