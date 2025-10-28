

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $331 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $285 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.



Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $515 million or $3.00 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $4.100 billion from $3.896 billion last year.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $331 Mln. vs. $285 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $4.100 Bln vs. $3.896 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.85 - $11.95 Full year revenue guidance: $16,150-$16,250 Mln



