Twin Vee PowerCats Co. to Present at ThinkEquity Conference in New York City on October 30

FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced its participation and presentation at the ThinkEquity Conference being held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, NY on October 30, 2025.

Representing Twin Vee at the ThinkEquity Conference will be Joseph Visconti, Twin Vee's CEO and President. Mr. Visconti is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) in Lotus Suite West and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

This year, ThinkEquity anticipates featuring 75+ company presentations, 750+ attendees, and 600+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect. Interested investors can register to attend the conference here.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boats brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boats is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. For more information, visit think-equity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

