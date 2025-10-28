Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and Olon S.p.A. Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Large-Scale Peptide and Protein Manufacturing

The partnership will accelerate efficient and sustainable manufacturing of high-demand proteins and peptides, such as GLP-1 analogs, for pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients

TOKYO and MILAN, Italy, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, and Olon S.p.A. ("Olon") have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver innovative, large-scale drug substance manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, leveraging Aji Bio-Pharma's microbial CORYNEX® peptide and protein manufacturing platform and Olon's large-scale microbial fermentation capabilities.

This collaboration combines Aji Bio-Pharma's expertise in microbial strain and process development with Olon's large-scale GMP manufacturing expertise utilizing fermenters with a capacity of over 100,000 liters. The partnership will accelerate productive and sustainable manufacturing of high-demand proteins and peptides such as GLP-1 analogs which play a critical role in treating obesity and Type II diabetes.

Executive Quotes

"By joining forces, we can accelerate the development and supply of advanced peptides and proteins, supporting our customers and improving patient outcomes in a sustainable manner," said Yasuyuki Otake, Corporate Executive, General Manager, Bio-Pharma Services Dept., Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Andrea Conforto, S&M - VP CDMO Biotech, Olon S.p.A., added, "Together, we provide a seamless path from development to large-scale commercial manufacturing, setting new standards for quality and sustainability in the industry."

Joint Statement on Sustainability

"Sustainability is at the heart of our partnership," said Yasuyuki Otake and Andrea Conforto. "By combining environmentally friendly production with efficient and scalable large-scale fermentation, we aim to reduce the environmental footprint of biologics manufacturing to benefit our customers, the patients, and society as a whole."

CORYNEX®, based on the gram-positive bacteria C. glutamicum, can drastically streamline the manufacturing process since it can secrete soluble and biologically active targets directly into the media with high titers and purity, is scalable, fast-growing, non-endotoxic, non-pathogenic, non-sporulating, and doesn't require an expression inducer like IPTG or methanol. Olon combines extensive expertise in microbial fermentation for CDMO and proprietary products, including high-potent or toxic compounds using high-containment systems. With fermenters ranging from 1-255?m³ and a total capacity of 5,000?m³, Olon is one of Europe's largest third-party microbial fermentation producers.

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing support across gene therapy, APIs, and both large and small molecule manufacturing. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including high potency APIs (HPAPI), continuous flow manufacturing, oligonucleotide synthesis, biocatalysis, Corynex® protein expression technology, antibody drug conjugations (ADC) and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our clients' needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com.

About Olon

Olon is an Italian company specializing in the development and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), combining expertise in chemical synthesis and biological processes. Headquartered in Rodano (Milan, Italy), Olon operates 14 manufacturing sites and 14 R&D centers worldwide, with over 2,800 employees. With decades of experience, the company provides end-to-end support, from early development to commercial manufacturing, while maintaining a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality. For more information, visit www.olonspa.com.

