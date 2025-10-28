

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $476 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $490 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $551 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $21.148 billion from $20.484 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



