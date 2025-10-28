

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said it expects adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter in a range of $2.02 to $2.12 per share.



On average, 21 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.48 to $7.58 per share, compared to the prior forecast in the range of $7.42 to $7.62 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $7.54 per share for the year.



