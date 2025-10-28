

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said it plans an overall reduction in corporate workforce of approximately 14,000 roles. Amazon will offer most employees 90 days to look for a new role internally, and recruiting teams will prioritize internal candidates. Looking ahead to 2026, Amazon expects to continue hiring in key strategic areas while also finding additional places the company can remove layers, increase ownership, and realize efficiency gains.



'This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we've seen since the Internet, and it's enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before. We're convicted that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership,' said Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News