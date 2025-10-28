

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, food products distributor Sysco Corp. (SYY) maintained its adjusted earnings growth and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026, based on a strong first quarter and trends observed in October.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings of 1 to 3 percent to a range of $4.50 to $4.60 per share on sales growth of 3 to 5 percent to between $84 billion and $85 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.56 per share on sales of $84.46 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The adjusted earnings guidance includes an approximate $100 million or $0.16 per share headwind from lapping lower incentive compensation in fiscal 2025. Excluding this impact, earnings per share growth is still expected to be approximately 5 to 7 percent.



