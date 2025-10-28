Rain Enhancement Technologies Reports Promising Results from Australia Fog Mitigation Pilot, Plans Expanded US Testing

NASDAQ-Listed Company to Scale Fog Dissipation Trials in Oregon, California, Utah, and Colorado in 2026

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RAIN" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rainfall generation technology, today announced promising results from its fog mitigation pilot conducted in Australia. The successful pilot, led by CTO Scott Morris, demonstrated the potential of RAIN's Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) platform to address fog-related disruptions that cost multiple industries billions of dollars annually. Based on these results, RAIN plans to conduct expanded testing in the United States during 2026, focusing on Oregon, California, Utah, and Colorado.

The Australia pilot, announced earlier this year, marked RAIN's first application of its proven ionization technology to fog dissipation. Field observations during the pilot documented fog movement patterns consistent with ionization-induced dissipation, providing preliminary validation that the same technology demonstrating 15-18% rainfall enhancement in peer-reviewed trials could effectively address fog challenges.

"The Australia pilot provided valuable proof-of-concept that our ionization technology can influence fog dissipation in real-world conditions," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "While these were preliminary field trials rather than complete scientific studies, the observations were sufficiently promising to warrant scaling up our testing program with more rigorous scientific protocols in the United States. Fog-related disruptions impose substantial economic costs across transportation, energy production, and industrial operations, representing a significant market opportunity beyond our core rainfall enhancement business."

Fog-related disruptions impose substantial economic costs across multiple industries globally. Major airports experience fog-related delays and cancellations, with disruptions reaching 30% of scheduled flights at peak times, costing airlines and travelers millions annually. Major US ports experience operational halts from dense fog, delaying shipments for 12-72 hours and causing millions in cascading supply chain losses. Dense fog sharply reduces wind and solar energy output during peak pricing windows, with utilities reporting multi-million-dollar lost opportunities during major fog events. Industrial operations, including construction sites and manufacturing facilities face safety-related shutdowns and productivity losses during persistent fog conditions.

"The field observations from Australia demonstrated fog movement and dissipation patterns that warrant further investigation under more controlled scientific conditions," said Scott Morris, Chief Technology Officer of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "We documented fog clearing from valleys in ways that appeared inconsistent with natural dissipation patterns, suggesting our ionization arrays influenced atmospheric conditions. The next phase involves systematic testing with proper instrumentation to quantify fog density reduction, dissipation rates, and ionization effectiveness across varying atmospheric conditions."

RAIN plans to conduct expanded fog mitigation pilots in Oregon, California, Utah, and Colorado during 2026, targeting regions where fog frequently impacts critical infrastructure and economic activity. The Company will focus testing on both radiation fog, which forms under calm, clear conditions when ground cooling creates condensation, and advection fog, which develops when warm, moist air moves over cooler surfaces. By testing both fog types across diverse geographic and climatic conditions, RAIN aims to validate ionization effectiveness across the full spectrum of fog formation mechanisms. The pilots will demonstrate fog dissipation effectiveness for airports, maritime ports, renewable energy facilities, and industrial operations where fog-related disruptions impose measurable economic costs.

"From a meteorological perspective, fog mitigation through ionization represents a fascinating extension of RAIN's rainfall enhancement technology," said Dr. Jeffrey Chagnon, Senior Meteorologist at RAIN. "Fog forms when atmospheric conditions create water vapor condensation into suspended droplets. Our ionization approach works with natural atmospheric processes to influence droplet behavior, encouraging coalescence and gravitational settling. The Australia pilot provided preliminary evidence that this mechanism can effectively dissipate fog, and our expanded US testing will quantify effectiveness under diverse atmospheric conditions, including both radiation and advection fog types."

The US fog mitigation pilots will incorporate rigorous scientific protocols, including baseline fog density measurements, controlled ionization activation periods, comparative analysis of natural versus ionization-influenced dissipation rates, and comprehensive atmospheric condition monitoring. This scientific rigor will provide quantifiable data to validate fog mitigation effectiveness and support potential commercial deployments.

Traditional fog mitigation methods face significant limitations, including environmental concerns from chemical seeding agents, high energy consumption associated with heating systems, and limited effectiveness under varying atmospheric conditions. RAIN's ionization approach offers a potentially cleaner, more sustainable solution that works with natural atmospheric processes rather than introducing foreign substances or requiring intensive energy consumption.

RAIN's fog mitigation initiative demonstrates the Company's broader strategy of leveraging its proven ionization platform to address multiple atmospheric challenges beyond rainfall enhancement. Success in fog dissipation could open significant new market opportunities in aviation, maritime shipping, renewable energy optimization, and industrial operations where fog-related disruptions currently impose substantial operational and economic costs.

"Weather modification technology is evolving beyond single-purpose applications to comprehensive atmospheric management solutions," said Seidl. "Our ionization platform's versatility enables us to address both water scarcity through rainfall enhancement and operational disruptions through fog mitigation. The US pilot program will validate fog dissipation effectiveness with scientific rigor, positioning RAIN to serve multiple industries facing weather-related challenges."

The Company's core ionization rainfall generation technology has demonstrated the ability to generate an average of approximately 15-18% additional rainfall in randomized third-party trials published by the Royal Statistical Society. This proven effectiveness in influencing atmospheric water dynamics provides a scientific foundation for fog mitigation applications, as both rainfall enhancement and fog dissipation involve manipulating water droplet behavior through ionization.

