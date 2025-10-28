Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Honors Pro-Tech Service Award Recipients

Dealers Recognized for Service Excellence

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), is proud to announce its 2025 Pro-Tech Service Award recipients certified through September.

Konica Minolta's Pro-Tech program requires that dealers complete assigned technical training and meet strict service response criteria to ensure they are providing the best customer and product support for their Konica Minolta devices in the field. Pro-Tech-certified dealers must also allow random inspections of their Konica Minolta products at customer locations to verify that products are well maintained, and customers are satisfied with the level of service.

Kevin Streuli, Vice President, Solutions Support Division, Konica Minolta

"We extend our sincere congratulations to all our dealers for their exceptional accomplishments in delivering superior service and support," said Kevin Streuli, Vice President, Solutions Support Division, Konica Minolta. "Achieving Pro-Tech certification is no small feat - it demands a deep commitment to technical excellence, rigorous training and an unwavering dedication to outstanding customer and product support. We are proud to work with so many dealers who share our vision to provide best-in-class service and support."

The Pro-Tech program designation identifies dealers with exceptional dedication to delivering professional, reliable service and maximum performance for Konica Minolta's award-winning lines of digital imaging products. To earn Pro-Tech standard, each element of the dealers' operations is evaluated, including management skills, inventory control systems, technical expertise, dispatch systems and customer satisfaction ratings.

By attaining this elite status, Konica Minolta dealers are empowered to deliver the expertise of Pro-Tech certified technicians to their clientele. This distinction enhances the overall standard of service and reaffirms the company's commitment to being a trusted partner for all imaging and solutions requirements.

Click here for a listing of all 2025 Pro-Tech Award recipients through September, 2025.

