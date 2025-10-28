Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Director Dealings - Market Share Sale

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its Non-Executive Director, Mr. Michel Meeus, has terminated a financial agreement with collateral over 10,200,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.0365 each.

Following this transaction, Mr Michel Meeus holds in total 15,823,000 shares representing 6.3% of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, develops a gas exploration license in Italy, and will start producing electricity in Ukraine before the end of 2025. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Appendix

The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:

Mr Michel Meeus, Non-Executive Director, has terminated on 15 March 2024 a financial agreement with collateral over 15,800,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company.