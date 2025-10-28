Anzeige
WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938 | Ticker-Symbol: CPD
Stuttgart
28.10.25 | 08:10
0,035 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.10.2025 15:24 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Director Dealings - Market Share Sale

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its Non-Executive Director, Mr. Michel Meeus, has terminated a financial agreement with collateral over 10,200,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.0365 each.

Following this transaction, Mr Michel Meeus holds in total 15,823,000 shares representing 6.3% of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, develops a gas exploration license in Italy, and will start producing electricity in Ukraine before the end of 2025. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Appendix

The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:

Mr Michel Meeus, Non-Executive Director, has terminated on 15 March 2024 a financial agreement with collateral over 15,800,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company.

1.Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a) Name Michel Meeus
2.Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification of sale of shares
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
b) LEI 213800JIBKL29FAK1213
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code Ordinary shares of 3 pence eachGB00B12WC938
b) Nature of the transaction Termination of a financial agreement with collateral over 15,800,000 shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)£0.026 15,800,000
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
15,800,000£0.026
e) Date of the transaction 15 March 2024
f) Place of the transaction OTC

