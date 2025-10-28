Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.10.2025
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
WKN: A41BJX | ISIN: US74915M6057 | Ticker-Symbol: LB30
28.10.2025 14:45 Uhr
33 Leser
Refine Group AB: Refine Group's subsidiary Browgame Cosmetics expands and extends its collaboration with QVC Germany

Refine Group AB (publ) ("Refine") announces that its subsidiary Browgame Sweden AB ("Browgame Cosmetics") is expanding and extending its collaboration with QVC Germany, one of Europe's leading TV and live shopping platforms. QVC reaches millions of viewers and customers daily through its linear TV channels, e-commerce platforms, and digital channels.

The launch has now been completed, and Browgame Cosmetics' products have been featured on QVC Germany's sales channels and live TV broadcasts since the end of October. Following a successful introduction, the brand continues to strengthen its presence by expanding the assortment with additional products from its portfolio.

"QVC Germany's decision to extend and expand its collaboration and product assortment with Browgame Cosmetics is a strong testament to the brand's appeal and product quality. We look forward to continuing to develop the partnership and build long-term growth in the German market," says Amanda Widegren, CEO of Browgame Cosmetics.

Browgame Cosmetics has during the year strengthened its international presence through new partnerships in, among others, Jordan, the DACH region, and Italy.

For further information, please contact:
David Wallinder, CEO, Refine Group AB (publ)
Phone: +46 73 525 08 45
Email: ir@refinegroup.com

About Refine Group
Refine is an owner of assets within digital commerce. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Eminova Fondkommission AB (phone: +46 (0)8-684 211 10, email: adviser@eminova.se) is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please visit www.refinegroup.com.

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
