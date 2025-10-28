BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares
28 October 2025
BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:
Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
US Dollar
Sterling
Date of purchase:
28 October 2025
28 October
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
31,074
96,025
Lowest price per share (pence)
4.10
403.00
Highest price per share (pence)
4.14
403.00
Trading venue
London
London
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:
31,074
96,025
Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence):
4.1309
403.0000
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:
Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)
Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
321,233,543 Sterling Shares
55,861,029 Sterling Shares
25,302,981 Dollar Shares
71,863 Dollar Shares
From 28 October 2025, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 491,779,989.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001