

ALMERE (dpa-AFX) - ASM International NV (ASM.AS) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR384.1 million, or EUR7.82 per share. This compares with EUR127.9 million, or EUR2.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to EUR800.0 million from EUR778.6 million last year.



ASM International NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR384.1 Mln. vs. EUR127.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR7.82 vs. EUR2.59 last year. -Revenue: EUR800.0 Mln vs. EUR778.6 Mln last year.



