

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $209.5 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $129.8 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $222.1 million or $2.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 27.8% to $794.9 million from $622.1 million last year.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $209.5 Mln. vs. $129.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.04 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue: $794.9 Mln vs. $622.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.500 - $2.550 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News