Global Industrial Company Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Sales of $353.6 Million; Increased 3.3%

Operating Income Increased 18.5% to $26.3 Million; Operating Margin 7.4%

Board Declared $0.26 Dividend

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Performance Summary* (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share data) Highlights Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 353.6 $ 342.4 $ 1,033.5 $ 1,013.6 Gross profit $ 126.0 $ 116.3 $ 371.1 $ 349.7 Gross margin 35.6 % 34.0 % 35.9 % 34.5 % Operating income from continuing operations $ 26.3 $ 22.2 $ 78.0 $ 66.0 Operating margin 7.4 % 6.5 % 7.5 % 6.5 % Net income from continuing operations $ 18.8 $ 16.8 $ 57.4 $ 50.1 Net income per diluted share from continuing operations $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 1.48 $ 1.30 Net income from discontinued operations $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 Net income per diluted share from discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01

* Global Industrial Company manages its business and reports using a 52-53 week fiscal year that ends at midnight on the Saturday closest to December 31. For clarity of presentation, fiscal years and quarters are described as if they ended on the last day of the respective calendar month. The actual fiscal quarters ended September 27, 2025 and September 28, 2024, respectively. The third quarters of both 2025 and 2024 included 13 weeks and the first nine months of both 2025 and 2024 included 39 weeks.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Summary:

Consolidated sales increased 3.3% to $353.6 million compared to $342.4 million last year.

Consolidated gross margin increased to 35.6% compared to 34.0% last year.

Consolidated operating income from continuing operations increased 18.5% to $26.3 million compared to $22.2 million last year.

Net income per diluted share from continuing operations increased 9.1% to $0.48 compared to $0.44 last year.

Year to Date Q3 2025 Financial Summary:

Consolidated sales increased 2.0% to $1.03 billion compared to $1.01 billion last year.

Consolidated gross margin increased to 35.9% compared to 34.5% last year.

Consolidated operating income from continuing operations increased 18.2% to $78.0 million compared to $66.0 million last year.

Net income per diluted share from continuing operations increased 13.8% to $1.48 compared to $1.30 last year.

Anesa Chaibi, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We delivered our second consecutive quarter of revenue growth and strong profitability, reflecting solid execution and proactive management of the business. Revenue increased 3.3% to $353.6 million and performance was once again driven by our largest strategic accounts, where we are seeing good momentum and progress. Gross margin was 35.6% for the third quarter, an increase of 160 basis points over the third quarter of 2024. Operating income improved 18.5%, and we also had strong cash flow generation in the quarter."

"We are advancing the transformation of our business model and elevating the placement of the customer at the center of everything we do. This includes the reframing of our go-to-market strategy to take a more intentional approach to attracting customers, expanding the solutions and products we offer, and enhancing our ability to serve customers. Executing on these initiatives will better position the business to grow, capitalize on new opportunities, and broaden the total addressable market we actively pursue."

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had total working capital of $219.5 million, cash and cash equivalents of $67.2 million, and excess availability under its credit facility of approximately $120.5 million. Operating cash flow provided by continuing operations in the quarter was $22.6 million. The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2025, payable on November 17, 2025.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing MRO solutions to businesses ranging from small to enterprise, and to the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and uses industry expertise, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and nationally known brands to provide customers with a breadth of offerings to meet their needs. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. When used in this release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," and "plans" and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this report are based on the Company's beliefs and expectations as of the date of this report and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may have a significant impact on the Company's business, operating results or financial condition. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Important risk factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition are detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unexpected events, except as may be required by applicable law.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 353.6 $ 342.4 $ 1,033.5 $ 1,013.6 Cost of sales 227.6 226.1 662.4 663.9 Gross profit 126.0 116.3 371.1 349.7 Gross margin 35.6 % 34.0 % 35.9 % 34.5 % Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 99.7 94.1 293.1 283.7 Operating income from continuing operations 26.3 22.2 78.0 66.0 Operating margin 7.4 % 6.5 % 7.5 % 6.5 % Interest and other expense, net 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 26.1 22.2 78.0 65.7 Provision for income taxes 7.3 5.4 20.6 15.6 Net income from continuing operations 18.8 16.8 57.4 50.1 Net income from discontinued operations 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Net income $ 18.8 $ 16.8 $ 57.5 $ 50.3 Net income per common share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 1.48 $ 1.30 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 1.48 $ 1.30 Net income per common share from discontinued operations: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 1.48 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 1.48 $ 1.31 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares: Basic 38.4 38.3 38.4 38.2 Diluted 38.5 38.4 38.4 38.4

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

(In millions)

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67.2 $ 44.6 Accounts receivable, net 149.1 126.5 Inventories 174.6 167.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13.3 14.4 Total current assets 404.2 352.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 18.8 19.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 103.7 72.7 Goodwill and intangibles 65.1 65.7 Other assets 10.7 10.6 Total assets $ 602.5 $ 520.7 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 169.8 $ 154.3 Operating lease liabilities 14.9 14.1 Total current liabilities 184.7 168.4 Operating lease liabilities 100.1 69.0 Other liabilities 1.7 2.2 Shareholders' equity 316.0 281.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 602.5 $ 520.7

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited

(In millions)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income from continuing operations $ 57.4 $ 50.1 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5.8 5.8 Stock-based compensation 5.9 1.1 Benefit from deferred taxes 0.0 (0.1 ) Change in working capital (12.1 ) (24.2 ) Other, net 0.7 1.9 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 57.7 34.6 Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 0.1 0.2 Net cash provided by operating activities 57.8 34.8 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2.3 ) (3.1 ) Acquisition (4.0 ) 0.0 Net cash used in investing activities (6.3 ) (3.1 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (30.2 ) (28.8 ) Stock-based compensation share issuances, net 1.5 1.7 Net cash used in financing activities (28.7 ) (27.1 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (0.2 ) (0.1 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 22.6 4.5 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 44.6 34.4 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 67.2 $ 38.9

