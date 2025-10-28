Anzeige
WKN: A0ESPU | ISIN: US8808901081 | Ticker-Symbol: T5Z
Tradegate
28.10.25 | 20:23
32,600 Euro
+1,24 % +0,400
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
TERNIUM SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERNIUM SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,60032,80021:40
31,60031,80021:41
ACCESS Newswire
28.10.2025 21:26 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2025 Results

LUXEMBOURG, LU / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today announced its results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on Ternium S.A.'s operational data and consolidated condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting" (IFRS) and presented in U.S. dollars ($) and metric tons. Interim financial figures are unaudited. This press release includes certain non-IFRS alternative performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Operating Income, Free Cash Flow and Net Cash. The reconciliation of these figures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is included in Exhibit I.

Third Quarter of 2025 Highlights

Interim dividend figure compared to third quarter of 2024. Other figures compared to second quarter of 2025.

Note 1: Includes a $405 million non-cash charge in connection with a write-down of deferred tax assets at Usiminas and a $32 million loss stemming from the quarterly update of the value of a provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.

Summary of Third Quarter of 2025 Results

CONSOLIDATED

3Q25

2Q25

DIF

3Q24

DIF

9M25

9M24

DIF

Steel Products Shipments (thousand tons)

3,757

3,719

1

%

4,123

-9

%

11,333

11,858

-4

%

Mining Products Shipments (thousand tons)

2,017

1,980

2

%

1,781

13

%

5,788

4,701

23

%

Net Sales ($ million)

3,955

3,947

0

%

4,480

-12

%

11,834

13,773

-14

%

Operating Income ($ million)

215

199

8

%

175

23

%

546

1,221

-55

%

Adjusted EBITDA ($ million)

420

403

4

%

368

14

%

1,146

1,768

-35

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales)

11

%

10

%

8

%

10

%

13

%

Provision for Usiminas Participation Acquisition Litigation ($ million)

(32

)

(40

)

(31

)

(117

)

(814

)

Write-down of Deferred Tax Assets at Usiminas ($ million)

(405

)

-

-

(405

)

-

Net (Loss) Income ($ million)

(270

)

259

93

132

(159

)

Equity Holders' Net Income (Loss) ($ million)

21

215

32

303

(335

)

Earnings (Losses) per ADS ($)

0.10

1.10

0.16

1.54

(1.70

)

Note: Each American Depositary Share, or ADS, represents 10 shares of Ternium's common stock. Results are based on a weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding (net of treasury shares) of 1,963,076,776.

Third Quarter of 2025 Highlights

In the third quarter of 2025, Ternium continued improving its Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as steel production costs decreased, mainly reflecting lower raw material and purchased slab costs, as well as efficiency gains.

Net result in the third quarter of 2025 was a loss of $270 million. This result includes a $405 million income tax charge in connection with a write-down of deferred tax assets at Usiminas and a $32 million loss stemming from the quarterly update of the value of a provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.

As of the end of September 2025, Ternium's Net Cash position stood at $715 million, decreasing by $303 million since June 2025. This decline reflects the cash demands associated with the ongoing expansion of the company's industrial center in Pesquería, Mexico, and changes in the fair value of Argentine securities.

Interim Dividend Payment

Ternium's board of directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.90 per ADS ($0.09 per share), or $177 million based on total shares of common stock outstanding, net of treasury shares.

The interim dividend payment date will be November 11, 2025, with record date on November 10, 2025.

Considering the dividend paid in May 2025 and the announced interim dividend for November 2025, total distributions during 2025 will amount to $2.70 per ADS. Considering Ternium's ADS prevailing market prices, this is equivalent to a dividend yield of approximately 7%.

Outlook

Ternium anticipates a slight decrease in Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter, largely due to the typical seasonal reduction in shipments in all of the company's markets. Ternium expects its Adjusted EBITDA Margin to remain in line with the third quarter, as a projected decline in revenue per ton in Mexico and Argentina should be largely balanced by ongoing reductions in cost per ton. This reflects lower raw material costs, as well as Ternium's ongoing commitment to implementing cost optimization strategies throughout its operations.

In Mexico, the company expects shipments to decline sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting both subdued construction activity and end-of-year seasonality. The Mexican steel market continues to face challenges, particularly from ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States, which have contributed to an environment of uncertainty.

In Brazil, while the steel market continues to face significant challenges from a persistent influx of unfairly traded steel imports, particularly from Asian producers, Usiminas is proactively strengthening its competitiveness through ongoing cost reduction initiatives and operational improvements, leading to expectations of achieving a better cost per ton in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

In Argentina, with the uncertainty related to the mid-term elections now behind us, the most dynamic sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, mining, and oil and gas, offer significant opportunities for the company's value chain.

Analysis of Third Quarter of 2025 Results

$ MILLION

3Q25

2Q25

DIF

3Q24

DIF

9M25

9M24

DIF

Steel segment

3,804

3,812

-0

%

4,368

-13

%

11,417

13,453

-15

%

Mining segment

151

135

12

%

112

34

%

417

320

31

%

Total net sales

3,955

3,947

0

%

4,480

-12

%

11,834

13,773

-14

%

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2025 equals net Income adjusted to exclude:

  • Depreciation and amortization;

  • Income tax results;

  • Net financial results;

  • Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies; and

  • Provision charge for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.

And adjusted to include the proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation).

Adjusted EBITDA margin equals adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. For more information see Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures - "Adjusted EBITDA".

Steel Segment

In the third quarter of 2025, the Steel Segment's net sales remained stable sequentially with slightly higher sales volumes offset by slightly lower realized steel prices. Year-over-year, the Steel Segment's net sales declined by 13% in the third quarter of 2025. Sales volumes decreased by 9% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower shipments in Mexico and Brazil, partially offset by higher shipments in the Southern Region. Steel revenue per ton declined by 5% year-over-year, reflecting lower realized steel prices particularly in the Southern Region and Other Markets.

Ternium's shipments in Mexico posted a moderate sequential increase in the third quarter of 2025. On a year-over-year basis, sales volumes in the third quarter declined, as ongoing uncertainty surrounding trade negotiations with the U.S. and weak infrastructure investments in the country continued to dampen overall steel demand.

In Brazil, shipments in the third quarter of 2025 showed a modest sequential increase. On a year-over-year basis, sales volumes declined. Although steel demand in the country grew during 2025, this was offset by a sharp increase in flat steel product imports.

In the Southern Region, shipments showed a slight sequential decrease in the third quarter of 2025. Year-over-year, sales volumes increased, reflecting better steel demand in Argentina.

In Other Markets, declining shipments in the US were partially offset by higher sales volumes in other destinations both sequentially and year-over-year.

Steel Cash Operating Income

The Steel Segment's Cash Operating Income increased by $41 million sequentially in the third quarter of 2025, mainly driven by better margins. The margin improvement reflected the company's efforts to increase the efficiency in its operations and a decrease in raw material, purchased slab and energy costs, partially offset by a slight decrease in realized steel prices.

Year-over-year, the Steel Segment's Cash Operating Income increased by $82 million in the period, driven by better margins partially offset by lower sales volumes. The margin improvement mainly reflected a decrease in raw material and purchased slab costs, partially offset by lower realized steel prices.

Note: For a reconciliation of the Steel Segment's Cash Operating Income and Cash Operating Income per Ton and Margin to the most directly comparable IFRS measures, see Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures - "Cash Operating Income - Steel Segment".

Mining Segment

The Mining Segment's net sales decreased by 5% sequentially in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting lower sales volumes and a slight decrease in realized iron ore prices. Year-over-year, the Mining Segment's net sales increased slightly in the third quarter of 2025, as an increase in sales volumes was mostly offset by lower realized iron ore prices.

Mining Cash Operating Income

The Mining Segment's cash operating income decreased sequentially and year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025. The sequential decrease was primarily driven by lower margins and reduced sales volumes. On a year-over-year basis, the decline reflected lower margins, partially offset by increased sales volumes. The margin compression in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the prior quarter and to the same period in 2024, was the result of higher unit costs and lower realized iron ore prices.

Note: For a reconciliation of the Mining Segment's Cash Operating Income and Cash Operating Income per Ton and Margin to the most directly comparable IFRS measures, see Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures - "Cash Operating Income - Mining Segment".

Net Financial Results

Net financial results for the third quarter of 2025 were a loss of $35 million. This included a loss of $34 million in net foreign exchange results, driven mainly by the impact of the Argentine Peso's depreciation against the U.S. dollar on Ternium Argentina's net long local currency position and the impact of the Mexican Peso's appreciation against the U.S. dollar on Ternium Mexico's net short local currency position.

$ MILLION

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

9M25

9M24

Net interest result

3

1

17

18

83

Net foreign exchange result

(34

)

(35

)

57

(38

)

(32

)

Change in fair value of financial assets

8

17

11

54

(131

)

Other financial expense, net

(12

)

(12

)

(11

)

(35

)

(47

)

Net financial results

(35

)

(30

)

74

(2

)

(127

)

Income Tax Results

Ternium Mexico, Ternium Argentina and Ternium Brasil use the U.S. dollar as their functional currency and are, therefore, affected by deferred tax results. These results account for the impact of local currency fluctuations against the U.S. dollar, as well as for the effect of local inflation.

In the third quarter of 2025, Ternium's income tax expense totaled $444 million. This included a $405 million charge in connection with the write-down of deferred tax assets at Usiminas, following the performance of a recoverability assessment of such assets.

$ MILLION

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

9M25

9M24

Current income tax expense

(13

)

(47

)

(63

)

(85

)

(312

)

Deferred tax (loss) gain

(25

)

151

(80

)

128

(178

)

Write-down of deferred tax assets at Usiminas

(405

)

-

-

(405

)

-

Income tax (expense) gain

(444

)

104

(143

)

(362

)

(490

)

Net Income

Net result in the third quarter of 2025 was a loss of $270 million. This result includes a loss of $405 million in connection with the write-down of deferred tax assets at Usiminas, and a loss of $32 million on account of interest accruals and the appreciation of the Brazilian Real in connection with the provision for ongoing litigation concerning the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.

Equity Holder's Net Income was $21 million in the period, or $0.10 per ADS, mainly after accounting for the participation of a 76.7% non-controlling interest in Usiminas and a 37.4% non-controlling interest in Ternium Argentina.

$ MILLION

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

9M25

9M24

Owners of the parent

21

215

32

303

(335

)

Non-controlling interest

(290

)

44

61

(171

)

176

Net (loss) income

(270

)

259

93

132

(159

)

$ per ADS

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

9M25

9M24

Earnings (losses) per ADS

0.10

1.10

0.16

1.54

(1.70

)

Cash Flow and Liquidity

In the third quarter of 2025, cash from operations amounted to $535 million. Working capital decreased by $174 million as a result of a $125 million decline in inventories and a $76 million increase in trade payables and other liabilities, partially offset by a $27 million increase in trade and other receivables.

The inventory value reduction was mainly driven by lower unit costs. Capital expenditures totaled $711 million in the third quarter, primarily reflecting the progress made in the construction of the new facilities at Ternium's industrial center in Pesquería, Mexico.

Ternium's Net Cash position as of the end of September 2025 was $715 million, decreasing by $303 million since the end of June 2025. This reduction included a $114 million decline in the fair value of Argentine securities. As of September 30, 2025, Ternium Argentina's consolidated position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments amounted to $0.9 billion.

Conference Call and Webcast

Ternium will host a conference call on October 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET in which management will discuss third quarter of 2025 results. A webcast link will be available in the Investor Center section of the company's website at www.ternium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products, and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

About Ternium

Ternium is a leading steel producer in the Americas, providing advanced steel products to a wide range of manufacturing industries and the construction sector. We invest in low carbon emissions steelmaking technologies to support the energy transition and the mobility of the future. We also support the development of our communities, especially through educational programs in Latin America. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Income Statement

$ MILLION

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

9M25

9M24

Net sales

3,955

3,947

4,480

11,834

13,773

Cost of sales

(3,346

)

(3,337

)

(3,902

)

(10,085

)

(11,334

)

Gross profit

608

610

578

1,749

2,439

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(396

)

(403

)

(412

)

(1,195

)

(1,278

)

Other operating income (expense), net

3

(8

)

9

(8

)

60

Operating income

215

199

175

546

1,221

Financial expense

(53

)

(56

)

(54

)

(164

)

(144

)

Financial income

56

57

71

182

227

Other financial (expense) income, net

(37

)

(31

)

57

(19

)

(210

)

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies

25

25

17

65

51

Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas

(32

)

(40

)

(31

)

(117

)

(814

)

Profit before income tax results

174

155

236

494

331

Income tax (expense) gain

(444

)

104

(143

)

(362

)

(490

)

(Loss) profit for the period

(270

)

259

93

132

(159

)

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

21

215

32

303

(335

)

Non-controlling interest

(290

)

44

61

(171

)

176

(Loss) profit for the period

(270

)

259

93

132

(159

)

Statement of Financial Position

$ MILLION

SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

DECEMBER 31, 2024

Property, plant and equipment, net

10,104

8,381

Intangible assets, net

1,018

1,022

Investments in non-consolidated companies

582

469

Other investments

0

23

Deferred tax assets

1,047

1,194

Receivables, net

904

961

Total non-current assets

13,656

12,050

Receivables, net

1,064

902

Derivative financial instruments

75

4

Inventories, net

4,132

4,751

Trade receivables, net

1,775

1,562

Other investments

1,438

2,160

Cash and cash equivalents

1,323

1,691

Total current assets

9,807

11,071

Non-current assets classified as held for sale

8

7

Total assets

23,471

23,129

Statement of Financial Position (cont.)

$ MILLION

SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

DECEMBER 31, 2024

Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent

11,976

11,968

Non-controlling interest

4,325

4,163

Total equity

16,300

16,132

Provisions

614

553

Deferred tax liabilities

43

89

Non current tax liabilities

11

21

Other liabilities

856

766

Trade payables

1

5

Lease liabilities

161

164

Borrowings

1,494

1,560

Total non-current liabilities

3,181

3,158

Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas

527

410

Current income tax liabilities

30

107

Other liabilities

697

630

Trade payables

2,128

1,926

Derivative financial instruments

5

50

Lease liabilities

51

46

Borrowings

552

670

Total current liabilities

3,990

3,839

Total liabilities

7,171

6,997

Total equity and liabilities

23,471

23,129

Statement of Cash Flows

$ MILLION

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

9M25

9M24

Result for the period

(270

)

259

93

132

(159

)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization

197

197

184

578

554

Income tax accruals less payments

394

(202

)

204

142

474

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies

(25

)

(25

)

(17

)

(65

)

(51

)

Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas

32

40

31

117

814

Interest accruals less payments / receipts, net

(6

)

(9

)

3

(6

)

(10

)

Changes in provisions

1

1

(1

)

5

(70

)

Changes in working capital

174

781

(176

)

901

(273

)

Net foreign exchange results and others

38

0

(17

)

(17

)

155

Net cash provided by operating activities

535

1,044

303

1,786

1,435

Capital expenditures and advances to suppliers for PP&E

(711

)

(810

)

(446

)

(2,038

)

(1,304

)

(Increase) decrease in other investments

(24

)

319

(164

)

538

166

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment

3

0

0

4

2

Dividends received from non-consolidated companies

2

1

3

4

5

Repayment of additional paid in capital

-

(5

)

-

(5

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(729

)

(495

)

(606

)

(1,497

)

(1,132

)

Dividends paid in cash to company's shareholders

-

(353

)

-

(353

)

(432

)

Dividends paid in cash to non-controlling interest

-

(2

)

(3

)

(2

)

(49

)

Finance lease payments

(15

)

(15

)

(13

)

(50

)

(46

)

Proceeds from borrowings

71

9

852

653

1,286

Repayments of borrowings

(387

)

(162

)

(652

)

(934

)

(1,183

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(330

)

(523

)

183

(686

)

(425

)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(524

)

26

(121

)

(397

)

(123

)

Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures

These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore, may not correspond to similar non-IFRS financial measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

$ MILLION

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

9M25

9M24

Net (loss) income

(270

)

259

93

132

(159

)

Adjusted to exclude:

Depreciation and amortization

197

197

184

578

554

Income tax results

444

(104

)

143

362

490

Net financial results

35

30

(74

)

2

127

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies

(25

)

(25

)

(17

)

(65

)

(51

)

Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas

32

40

31

117

814

Reversal of other Usiminas contingencies recognized as part of the PPA

-

-

-

-

(34

)

Adjusted to include:

Proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation)

8

7

8

21

27

Adjusted EBITDA

420

403

368

1,146

1,768

Divided by: net sales

3,955

3,947

4,480

11,834

13,773

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)

11

%

10

%

8

%

10

%

13

%

Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures (cont.)

Cash Operating Income - Steel Segment

$ MILLION

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

9M25

9M24

Operating Income - Management View (Note 'Segment Information' to Ternium's Financial Statements as of the corresponding dates)

333

190

381

766

1,252

Plus/minus differences in cost of sales (IFRS)

(96

)

10

(219

)

(202

)

(71

)

Excluding depreciation and amortization

146

144

138

432

410

Excluding reversal of other Usiminas contingencies

-

-

-

-

(34

)

Including proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation)

8

7

8

21

27

Cash Operating Income

391

350

309

1,018

1,583

Divided by: steel shipments (thousand tons)

3,757

3,719

4,123

11,333

11,858

Cash Operating Income per Ton - Steel

104

94

75

90

134

Divided by: steel net sales

3,804

3,812

4,368

11,417

13,453

Cash Operating Income Margin - Steel (%)

10

%

9

%

7

%

9

%

12

%

Cash Operating Income - Mining Segment

$ MILLION

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

9M25

9M24

Operating Result - Management View (Note 'Segment Information' to Ternium's Financial Statements as of the corresponding dates)

(35

)

(38

)

(58

)

(75

)

(131

)

Plus/minus differences in cost of sales (IFRS)

23

38

64

77

179

Excluding depreciation and amortization

51

53

46

146

145

Cash Operating Income

38

54

52

148

192

Divided by: mining shipments (thousand tons)

3,207

3,323

3,020

9,589

8,389

Cash Operating Income per Ton - Mining

12

16

17

15

23

Divided by: mining net sales

268

281

264

829

810

Cash Operating Income Margin - Mining (%)

14

%

19

%

20

%

18

%

24

%

Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures (cont.)

Free Cash Flow

$ MILLION

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

9M25

9M24

Net cash provided by operating activities

535

1,044

303

1,786

1,435

Less: capital expenditures and advances to suppliers for PP&E

(711

)

(810

)

(446

)

(2,038

)

(1,304

)

Free Cash Flow

(175

)

234

(143

)

(252

)

130

Net Cash

$ BILLION

SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

JUNE 30, 2025

SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents

1.3

1.9

1.6

Plus: other investments (current and non-current)

1.4

1.5

2.3

Less: borrowings (current and non-current)

(2.0

)

(2.4

)

(2.2

)

Net Cash

0.7

1.0

1.7

Note: Ternium Argentina's consolidated position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments amounted to $0.9 billion and $1.0 billion as of September 30 and June 30, 2025, respectively, and $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Sebastián Martí
Ternium - Investor Relations
+1 (866) 890 0443
+54 (11) 4018 8389
www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ternium-announces-third-quarter-and-first-nine-months-of-2025-results-1092767

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
