

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGN.SW) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $170.67 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $145.48 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Logitech International SA reported adjusted earnings of $215.57 million or $1.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $1.186 billion from $1.116 billion last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $170.67 Mln. vs. $145.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue: $1.186 Bln vs. $1.116 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.375 - $1.415 Bln



