

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $239 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Veralto Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $247 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $1.404 billion from $1.314 billion last year.



Veralto Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $239 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $1.404 Bln vs. $1.314 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 to $0.98 Full year EPS guidance: $3.82 to $3.85



