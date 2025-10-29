Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp. and Terra Metals Group Execute Extension Agreement to Advance Ongoing Share Purchase Transaction

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp (CSE:WOGC) WOGC is pleased to announce that it has entered into a further amendment and extension agreement (the "SPA Amending Agreement #3") with Terra Metals Inc. (Delaware) ("TMI-Delaware"), Terra Metals Limited ("TM-Zambia"), Lunda Resources Limited ("Lunda"), Central African Renewable Energy Corporation Limited ("CARE"), Mumena Mushinge, and Brian Chisala (collectively, the "TMI Parties"), in connection with the Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") originally executed on May 16, 2025. The SPA was previously amended on June 16, 2025 and July 31, 2025, as both parties continued to advance listing, regulatory, and technical documentation in support of the proposed combination and CSE listing process. Following recent discussions and mutual agreement, the parties have rescinded the notice of termination previously issued on October 9, 2025, and have formally reinstated and extended the SPA through SPA Amending Agreement #3, executed on October 22, 2025.

The Extension Agreement provides an updated timeline and framework for the completion of all remaining deliverables, including final due diligence exchanges and CSE application filings, which are now scheduled for completion by December 15, 2025. The TMI Parties have confirmed payment and continuation of all obligations under the SPA, and both parties reaffirm their commitment to the successful completion of the transaction.

This extension reflects a shared commitment by WOGC and the TMI Parties to advance the transaction in good faith, maintain alignment with regulatory requirements, and strengthen the long-term partnership between the two groups.

For further information, please contact:

Gregory J. Leia, President and CEO

Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp.

Suite 203 - 221 - 10th Avenue SE

Calgary Alberta T2G 0V9

T: (403) 870 0091

Email: gleia@wolffleia.ca

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/waskahigan-oil-and-gas-corp.-and-terra-metals-group-execute-extension-agreement-1092969