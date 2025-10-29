

ALMERE (dpa-AFX) - ASM International NV (ASM.AS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR384.2 million, or EUR7.82 per share. This compares with EUR127.9 million, or EUR2.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to EUR800 million from EUR778.6 million last year.



ASM International NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR384.2 Mln. vs. EUR127.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR7.82 vs. EUR2.59 last year. -Revenue: EUR800 Mln vs. EUR778.6 Mln last year.



Looking ahead, the company, said: 'For Q4 2025, we expect revenue to be in a range of €630 to €660 million. For the full year 2025, we continue to expect revenue growth at close to 10% at constant currencies. Despite a projected slow start in 2026, we expect ASM revenue to grow in 2026.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News