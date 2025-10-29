Petra Diamonds Ltd - Q1 FY 2026 Operating Update

29 October 2025 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

( Petraor the Company)

Q1 FY 2026 Operating Update

Vivek Gadodia and Juan Kemp, Joint Interim Chief Executive Officers of Petra Diamonds, commented:

"As mentioned in our FY 2025 Financial Results announcement on 17 October 2025, this quarter we have been focused on the continued execution of our updated business plan. Our product mix has continued to improve, especially for Cullinan Mine, as evidenced by the results of our first two tenders of FY 2026. The tenders delivered US$52 million in revenue with average prices increasing 53% over Q4 FY 2025, with product mix contributing 61%, partially offset by an 8% decrease in like-for-like prices.

Cullinan Mine faced some productivity issues in the early part of the quarter as it transitioned from a continuous operation to its new 3-shift configuration, but this has since begun to stabilise. Finsch had a steady production quarter as we continue to open up new parts of the orebody. We remain confident of delivering on our FY 2026 guidance released in August 2025.

Petra recorded 8.5 years fatality free by the end of Q1 FY 2026 representing 8.5 million fatality free shifts, with the LTIFR improving to 0.27 from 0.58 in Q4 FY 2025. Safety remains a key priority area with the key focus on reinstating a sense of stability for our employees following a time of significant internal change at the Company."

Highlights vs Q4 FY 2025

LTIFR reduced to 0.27 and LTIs halved to 2 (Q4 FY 2025: 0.58 and 4, respectively)

Ore processed decreased marginally by 1% to 1.74Mt at Cullinan Mine and Finsch, showing steady state production (Q4 FY 2025: 1.77Mt), despite the move away from Continuous operations to the new 3-shift configuration at the Cullinan Mine

Total revenue amounted to US$52 million (Q4 FY 2025: US$50 million) from 469,286 carats sold (Q4 FY 2025: 687,870 carats), with an average price of US$110/ct (Q4 FY 2025: US$72/ct)

The South African Rand strengthened during the quarter, averaging ZAR17.64:US$1 (Q4 FY 2025: ZAR18.29:US$1)

The ZAR1.75 billion (US$102 million) Revolving Credit Facility with Absa Bank was fully drawn at 30 September 2025 (30 June 2025: fully drawn)

Consolidated net debt increased to US$287 million as at 30 September 2025 (30 June 2025: US$264 million), due to only having two tenders during the quarter

Average diamond prices increased 53% from Q4 FY 2025 to Q1 FY 2025, with like-for-like prices down by 8% and product mix improvements contributing to a 61% increase

Operating Summary

Unit FY 2026 FY 20251 Q1 Q4 Var. Q1 Var. 12 months Safety LTIFR Rate 0.27 0.58 -53% 0.45 -40% 0.42 LTIs Number 2 4 -50% 4 0% 13 Sales Diamonds sold Carats 469,286 687,870 -32% 19 n/a 2,359,904 Revenue 2 US$m 52 50 +4% 9 n/a 206 Production ROM tonnes Mt 1,587,808 1,691,762 -6% 1,566,837 +1% 6,485,074 Tailings and other tonnes Mt 154,756 74,249 +108% 98,002 +58% 407,579 Total tonnes treated Mt 1,742,564 1,766,011 -1% 1,664,839 +5% 6,892,653 ROM diamonds Carats 565,750 599,104 -6% 518,364 +9% 2,248,645 Tailings and other diamonds Carats 43,586 20,270 +115% 48,857 -11% 180,190 Total diamonds Carats 609,336 619,374 -2% 567,221 +7% 2,428,835

1 All figures exclude Williamson which, having been sold during FY 2025, was classified as a discontinued operation in our FY 2025 audited results

2 Revenue reflects proceeds from the sale of rough diamonds and excludes revenue from profit share arrangements

LTIs and LTIFR

The Group reached 8.5 million fatality-free shifts during the quarter, with a significant (50%) reduction in LTI compared to Q4 FY 2025 (Q1 FY 2026: LTI: 2, LTIFR: 0.27) and (Q4 FY 2025: LTI: 4, LTIFR: 0.58).

Various interventions and initiatives have been implemented at our operations. These initiatives intend to address specific challenges at each operation to ensure the health and safety of our employees. These initiatives include:

Increased management visibility through Visual Felt Leadership interventions

Empowerment of Health and Safety Representatives in the workplace to conduct their duties effectively

Enhanced on-the-job coaching for risk assessments

Targeted safety blitzes to address specific operational risks

These efforts are aimed at strengthening our safety culture and ensuring that every team member remains vigilant and empowered to work safely.

Q1 FY 2026 sales results

Diamond sales for Q1 FY 2025 were US$52 million from 469,286 carats. Average prices increased 53% over Q4 FY 2025, with product mix contributing 61%, partially offset by an 8% decrease in like-for-like prices across all product categories. Rough diamond sales results for the respective periods are shown below.

There were no tender sales in Q1 FY 2025 and therefore the tables do not include a comparison against the prior period.

Quarter 1 FY 2026 Quarter 4 FY 2025 Variance FY 20251 Diamonds sold (carats) 469,286 687,870 -32% 2,359,904 Sales (US$ million) 52 50 +4% 206 Average price (US$/Ct) 110 72 +53% 87

1 All figures exclude Williamson which, having been sold during FY 2025, was classified as a discontinued operation in our FY 2025 audited results

Price comparison by operation

Mine by mine average prices for the respective periods are set out in the table below:

US$/carat Quarter 1 FY 2026 Quarter 4 FY 2025 FY 2025 Cullinan Mine 130 73 96 Finsch 81 70 74

Pricing assumptions for FY 2026 remain unchanged:

FY 2026 Cullinan Mine 85 - 105 Finsch 75 - 95

Future diamond prices are influenced by a range of factors outside of Petra's control and so these assumptions are internal estimates only and no reliance should be placed on them. The Company's pricing assumptions will be considered on an ongoing basis and may be updated as appropriate.

cpht: carats per hundred tonnes LTIs: lost time injuries LTIFR: lost time injury frequency rate, calculated as the number of LTIs multiplied by 200,000 and divided by the number of hours worked FY: financial year ending 30 June CY: calendar year ending 31 December Q: quarter of the financial year ROM: run-of-mine (i.e. production from the primary orebody) m: million Mt: million tonnes Mcts: million carats period: the first quarter of FY 2026 Preceding Period: Q4 FY 2025 Prior Period: Q1 FY 2025

Corporate and financial summary as at 30 September 20251

Unit As at 30 September 2025 As at 30 June 2025 As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 December 2024 As at 30 September 2024 Total cash at bank 3 US$m 46 49 36 52 47 Diamond debtors US$m 2 12 2 - - Diamond inventories 4 US$m Carats 44 468,733 30 328,689 31 397,182 27 346,037 84 826,857 2026 Loan Notes 5 US$m 233 226 231 225 245 Bank loans and borrowings 6 US$m ZARm 102 1,750 99 1,750 66 1,205 43 805 76 1,305 Consolidated Net Debt 7 US$m 287 264 258 215 273 Bank facilities undrawn and available 5 US$m - - 30 50 26

Notes:

All figures exclude Williamson which, having been sold during FY 2025, was classified as a discontinued operation in our FY 2025 audited results The following exchange rates have been used for this announcement: average for 3M FY 2025 US$1: ZAR17.64 (FY 2025: US$1: ZAR18.15); closing rate as at 30 September 2025 US$1: ZAR17.25 (30 June 2025: US$1: ZAR17.75; 31 December 2024: US$1: ZAR18.85; and 30 June 2024: US$1: ZAR18.19). The Group's cash balances comprise unrestricted balances of US$27 million, and restricted balances of US$19 million. Recorded at the lower of cost and net realisable value. The 2026 Loan Notes, originally issued following the capital restructuring (the "Restructuring") completed during March 2021, have a carrying value of US$233 million which represents the outstanding principal amount of US$186 million plus US$48 million of capitalised (PIK) and accrued interest and is net of unamortised transaction costs of US$1 million. Bank loans and borrowings represent the Group's ZAR1.75 billion (US$102 million) revolving credit facility. As at 30 September 2025, the whole facility was drawn. Consolidated Net Debt is bank loans and borrowings plus loan notes, less cash and diamond debtors.

Mine-by-mine tables:

Cullinan Mine - South Africa

Unit FY 2026 FY 2025 Q1 Q4 Var. Q1 Var. 12 months Sales Revenue US$m 36 35 +3% 9 n/a 135 Diamonds sold Carats 278,968 481,690 -42% 19 n/a 1,416,351 Average price per carat US$ 130 73 +78% 450,928 n/a 96 ROM Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 959,257 1,094,268 -12% 1,089,570 -12% 4,292,080 Diamonds produced Carats 286,897 333,393 -14% 314,126 -9% 1,272,818 Grade 1 Cpht 29.9 30.5 -2% 28.8 +4% 29.7 Tailings Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 154,756 74,249 +108% 98,002 +58% 407,579 Diamonds produced Carats 43,586 20,270 +115% 48,847 -11% 180,190 Grade 1 Cpht 28.2 27.3 +3% 49.9 -43% 44.2 Total Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 1,114,013 1,168,517 -5% 1,187,572 -6% 4,699,659 Diamonds produced Carats 330,483 353,663 -7% 362,983 -9% 1,453,008

Note: 1.Petra is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.

Finsch - South Africa