

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OSK.F) on Wednesday reported higher earnings for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with income before income tax increasing to 51.487 billion yen, from 47.726 billion yen a year earlier. The improvement was driven by growth in revenue and higher financial income.



Operating profit rose to 51.279 billion yen from 47.718 billion yen in the same period last year.



Net income grew to 34.553 billion yen, compared with 32.308 billion yen in the prior-year period, while basic earnings per share rose to 33.46 yen from 31.05 yen.



Revenue increased 9.2% year-on-year to 89.520 billion yen, supported by higher operating revenue of 89.322 billion yen and other revenue of 198 million yen.



Financial income rose to 345 million yen from 81 million yen last year.



For the full year, the company expects revenue of 176 billion yen, an 8.5% increase from the previous year. Net income is expected to increase 6.4% to 65 billion yen with basic earnings per share of 63.09 yen.



