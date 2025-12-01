

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Exchange Group (OSK.F) on Monday released its trading overview for November 2025, reporting steady activity across both the cash equity and derivatives markets.



In the cash equity market, the daily average trading value on the Prime Market, which covers domestic common stocks, was JPY 7.8177 trillion for the month. The daily average trading value for the ETF market came to JPY 414.8 billion.



In the derivatives market, total trading volume for November was 36,414,589 contracts, the second-highest level recorded for the month of November. Total derivatives trading value was JPY 274 trillion, also the second-highest November figure. Trading volume during the night session reached 16,196,473 contracts, representing 44.5% of the total derivatives volume.



