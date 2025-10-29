

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Rail of Hitachi Ltd (HTHIY.PK, HTHIF.PK, HTHIY, 6501.T) announced that it is to incorporate NVIDIA's IGX Thor in its AI-led digital asset management platform, HMAX.



NVIDIA IGX Thor is an industrial-grade platform built to bring real-time physical AI directly to the edge, combining high-speed sensor processing, enterprise-grade reliability and functional safety in a small module for the desktop. Hitachi Rail thus becomes the first transportation company in the world to include NVIDIA's IGX Thor.



This enables real-time processing of very large volumes of data at the edge on trains or infrastructure in real time, with only relevant information sent back to the operational control centres.



The IGX Thor platform will also provide up to 8 times higher AI compute and 2 times better connectivity for Hitachi Rail's HMAX products.



Following the announcement earlier this month of Hitachi Ltd.'s partnership with OpenAI to develop sustainable power and cooling infrastructure for future AI data centres, emphasising the firm's commitment to responsible, industrial-scale AI, the new initiative with NVIDIA builds on the Hitachi Group's focus to harness the power of AI infrastructure through its Lumada 3.0 solutions.



Giuseppe Marino, Group CEO of Hitachi Rail, said: 'AI and data are transforming railways. By adopting NVIDIA IGX Thor, we are bringing the world's most powerful industrial-grade, real-time AI performance directly to the edge, enabling operators to optimise their railways and infrastructure better. This capability will strengthen reliability, efficiency and optimisation for passengers and operators alike.'



