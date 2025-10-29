Senzime Q3 2025: Strong Growth and Clear Steps Towards Profitability

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB's (publ) interim report for January - September 2025 is now available on the company's website www.senzime.com .

Strategic events during and after the end of the third quarter

Additional strategic hospital contracts secured in the U.S. market.

First-ever guidelines issued for neuromuscular monitoring in children undergoing anesthesia.

Senzime's licensee Fukuda Denshi receives FDA and UKCA approvals for the integrated TetraGraph module.

Launch of an integration solution for Mindray's patient monitors.

Senzime's TetraGraph system receives regulatory approval in Mexico .

Launch of EMGINE , the next-generation software for the TetraGraph system.

Financial summary for the first nine months of the year

Net sales increased by 70% to SEK 76 million .

Currency-adjusted net sales increased by 80% .

Sales of instruments/other products increased by 85% to SEK 30 million , and sales of single-use sensors increased by 62% to SEK 46 million .

Gross margin before depreciation amounted to 62.9% (63.5) .

Operating expenses totaled SEK 114 million (111) .

Operating result before depreciation improved by 20% to SEK -64 million (-80).

Philip Siberg. CEO, comments:

We continue to deliver strong growth, with sales year-to-date up 80 percent in constant currencies, corresponding to 70 percent in Swedish kronor. The growth is driven by an increasing number of hospital contracts and higher utilization among existing customers. Despite normal seasonal effects, growth in the third quarter remained robust at 52 percent, or 64 percent when adjusted for currency. These results clearly demonstrate our strong market momentum and the scalability of our business model.

EBITDA has improved by 20 percent this year and continues to strengthen in line with revenue growth.

We are seeing strong market acceptance of our new TetraGraph system, launched in October 2024. Users particularly highlight how the system simplifies and integrates into standardized processes. Among our largest U.S. customers who have upgraded to the new system, utilization has increased by over 50 percent this year.

During the third quarter, we delivered 553 TetraGraph systems, compared with 237 systems in the same period of 2024. In the first nine months of the year, we delivered 1,723 systems, compared with 776 in the corresponding period last year. In total, we have now delivered more than 4,700 TetraGraph systems to the market. These shipments are often the result of extensive clinical evaluations, which then form the basis for long-term sales of our single use sensors. A subset of monitor deliveries in 2025 have consisted of upgrades from the older Senzime monitoring systems to the new NextGen system; the total installed base is thus slightly below the total reported.

Sales of single use sensors also continue to grow rapidly. During the quarter, we shipped just over 115,000 sensors, and approximately 300,000 during the first nine months of the year - an increase of 78 percent.

During the quarter, we again secured several strategic deals, primarily in the U.S. market. Sales in Japan and South Korea continues to grow fast, yielding strong results. In Europe, growth is driven by increased use of our solutions in robotic surgery. Sales in Europe have nearly doubled during the year, as a result of focused sales efforts and increasing market penetration.

We closed our first sale in Mexico, the world's twelfth-largest market for medical technology products. The South and Central American region is strategically important, as it often follows U.S. clinical guidelines. The TetraGraph system also received market approval for sale in Saudi Arabia.

In February this year, we communicated a full-year 2025 sales range estimate based on a USD/SEK exchange rate that was at the time about 15 percent higher than it is today. While exchange rate fluctuations are beyond our control, I remain confident that we can deliver within the estimated sales range in constant currencies, supported by the growth in our recurring revenues and the fact that the larger deals already secured are being recognized according to plan.

Financial information July - September 2025

Net sales increased by 52% to TSEK 26,478 (17,406)

Currency-adjusted net sales increased by 64%.

Sales of instruments/other increased by 82% to TSEK 8,989 (4,933) and sales of disposable sensors increased by 40% to TSEK 17,490 (12,473).

Gross margin before depreciation amounted to 61.2 percent (63.0) affected by currency effects and new US tariffs.

Operating expenses amounted to TSEK 36,642 (34,367).

Operating profit before depreciation improved by 13% to TSEK -19,395 (-22,253).

The result after financial items amounted to TSEK -26,275 (-31,964).

Earnings per share amounted to -0.16 SEK (-0.26).

Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2025 amounted to TSEK 106,630 (50,241).

Webcast presentation



Senzime invites inviestors and media to a webcast presentation of the report for the third quarter of 2025 on October 29 at 09:00 CEST. The presentation will be held by CEO Philip Siberg and will be conducted in English. The webcast and presentation will be available on Senzime's website via the link: www.senzime.com/en/investors

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com



Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.



Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com .

Attachments

Senzime Interim Report Q3 2025

SOURCE: Senzime

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-q3-2025-strong-growth-and-clear-steps-towards-profitability-1093038